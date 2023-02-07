Read full article on original website
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
The console war reaches new heights as random gamers ask Sony and Nintendo CEOs to testify over Microsoft Activision deal
Sony's Jim Ryan and Nintendo's Doug Bowser have been subpoenaed
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled
In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Big News for Red Dead Online Players
A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What the first update to the game in 2023, and the first since September 2022, does, we don't know. While Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for the update, the patch notes in question don't ...
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
GTA 5 has sold 1,75,000,000 copies, since Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50,000,000
The GTA 5 was very successful (pic: Rockstar Games) Like it was believed that GTA was the first game of all time, the game has reached 395 million sales. It’s peculiarly difficult to know exactly how much video games sell. Most publishers don’t publish sales figures. Then, I wonder what the answer is for most games like mobile games – even an online casino.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Beloved Mode Is Returning
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back yet another beloved game mode. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most valuable Call of Duty games out there. While there is a lot of debate over the actual quality over the whole game, it is undeniable that there is a ...
As Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to smash Steam records three years after release, Take-Two admits expectations have been exceeded
The cowboy game continues to sell like hotcakes
The Nintendo has been alerting about Zelda’s concerns. Tears of the Kingdoms price hike is set for all games
Nintendo finally got confused about the move to increase the cost of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, saying the outrageous $69.99 price is definitely not the status quo. After the last time the $69.99 price tag for the upcoming Zelda title was removed from Nintendos website earlier,...
'Call of Duty' Maker Resolves a Big Controversy
Ahead of its latest financial report, videogame maker Activision Blizzard has reached a settlement with the SEC over a longstanding issue.
New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature
Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
Why Rockstar Won't Let The Reverse-Engineered Vice City Release
"Grand Theft Auto 3" was unlike anything gamers had ever seen before when it launched in 2001, but "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" was a game-changer, both literally and figuratively. The title built upon the 3D open-world mayhem the series had begun to explore with its third mainline entry, but it also injected even more wacky humor and gratuitous violence — then set it all to a sweet, sweet 80s soundtrack and design aesthetic. It's no wonder that fans have been longing to revisit the title in a port upgraded for current generation hardware. And no, the remastered ports from "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy" don't count, as those versions of the games were extremely buggy at launch, resulting in disastrous critical reviews and scathing fan feedback.
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
Did you take the Fortnite updates today?
Fortnite is updated much more frequently than most online games. Unless you aren’t having a chance to check Fortnite news every day, you may not know whether there’s an update. Unless its a Tuesday, there’s no Fortnite update today. If it is a Tuesday, there’s a pretty good...
Xbox Game Pass Users' Long Wait for Game Is Finally Over
A game that was supposed to come to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 has finally been added, and all subscribers, no matter the tier or platform can check it out. This is to say it doesn't matter if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, and it doesn't matter ...
Riot introduces 5 new products to the beloved Astronaut Leagues skin line
Five new additions are coming in to League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines. An upcoming addition to the game will feature a new batch of Astronaut skins in an upcoming patch. The Riot Games revealed a skin of Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed for Astronauts. The new...
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
The Next phase of MWII’s main road map is now revised, with six new modes coming to the market
Two of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 were announced and they have more content than ever. With the use of forces, the likes of Infinity, Treyarch, and Activision have produced some of the most loaded updates in the history of Call of Duty. The game will receive the second edition by february 15, but the sum of content that it brings to the table should easily be a price tag.
When does the griddy back to Fortnite?
Fortnite has numerous emotes, a hundred, and is, at the moment, a thousand, the real value. What do they mean for you emote that you cant live without even coming back as soon as possible? For example, when is the Griddy coming back to Fortnite?. It’s difficult to predict when...
