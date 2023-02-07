ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled

In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
ComicBook

GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each

GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Big News for Red Dead Online Players

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released by Rockstar Games via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. What the first update to the game in 2023, and the first since September 2022, does, we don't know. While Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for the update, the patch notes in question don't ...
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
game-news24.com

GTA 5 has sold 1,75,000,000 copies, since Red Dead Redemption 2 hits 50,000,000

The GTA 5 was very successful (pic: Rockstar Games) Like it was believed that GTA was the first game of all time, the game has reached 395 million sales. It’s peculiarly difficult to know exactly how much video games sell. Most publishers don’t publish sales figures. Then, I wonder what the answer is for most games like mobile games – even an online casino.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Confirms Beloved Mode Is Returning

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back yet another beloved game mode. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already one of the most valuable Call of Duty games out there. While there is a lot of debate over the actual quality over the whole game, it is undeniable that there is a ...
ComicBook

New Xbox Controller Comes with an Exclusive Feature

Xbox announced another new Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controller this week with the reveal of the Stellar Shift controller, a unit that's compatible with both of those consoles as well as the PC platform. As its name suggests, this controller is part of the "Shift" collection that includes others like the Lunar Shift, ...
SVG

Why Rockstar Won't Let The Reverse-Engineered Vice City Release

"Grand Theft Auto 3" was unlike anything gamers had ever seen before when it launched in 2001, but "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" was a game-changer, both literally and figuratively. The title built upon the 3D open-world mayhem the series had begun to explore with its third mainline entry, but it also injected even more wacky humor and gratuitous violence — then set it all to a sweet, sweet 80s soundtrack and design aesthetic. It's no wonder that fans have been longing to revisit the title in a port upgraded for current generation hardware. And no, the remastered ports from "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy" don't count, as those versions of the games were extremely buggy at launch, resulting in disastrous critical reviews and scathing fan feedback.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release

Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
game-news24.com

Did you take the Fortnite updates today?

Fortnite is updated much more frequently than most online games. Unless you aren’t having a chance to check Fortnite news every day, you may not know whether there’s an update. Unless its a Tuesday, there’s no Fortnite update today. If it is a Tuesday, there’s a pretty good...
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users' Long Wait for Game Is Finally Over

A game that was supposed to come to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 has finally been added, and all subscribers, no matter the tier or platform can check it out. This is to say it doesn't matter if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, and it doesn't matter ...
game-news24.com

Riot introduces 5 new products to the beloved Astronaut Leagues skin line

Five new additions are coming in to League of Legends’ most beloved skin lines. An upcoming addition to the game will feature a new batch of Astronaut skins in an upcoming patch. The Riot Games revealed a skin of Fizz, Ivern, Kennen, Xerath, and Singed for Astronauts. The new...
game-news24.com

The Next phase of MWII’s main road map is now revised, with six new modes coming to the market

Two of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 were announced and they have more content than ever. With the use of forces, the likes of Infinity, Treyarch, and Activision have produced some of the most loaded updates in the history of Call of Duty. The game will receive the second edition by february 15, but the sum of content that it brings to the table should easily be a price tag.
game-news24.com

When does the griddy back to Fortnite?

Fortnite has numerous emotes, a hundred, and is, at the moment, a thousand, the real value. What do they mean for you emote that you cant live without even coming back as soon as possible? For example, when is the Griddy coming back to Fortnite?. It’s difficult to predict when...

