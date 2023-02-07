ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paris, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Randall Ray Cunningham

Randall Ray Cunningham, 66, Columbia City, died peacefully, in the company of his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters, Columbia City. He was born Nov. 7, 1956. He married Cindy Lea Herman on Dec. 7, 1996. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; their...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Asher Alton Adkins

Asher Alton Adkins, 85, Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters of Columbia City. He was born May 22, 1937. He is survived by his children, Debra (Tony) Mawhorter, Wolf Lake, Lisa (Thomas Smith) Davis, Columbia City and Jose Adkins, Mexico; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Thompson, West Virginia; and.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Sheryl A. Bradshaw

Sheryl A. Bradshaw, 53, North Webster, died surrounded by her family Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Known to most as “Sherry,” she was born Aug. 26, 1969, in Sturgis, Mich., the daughter of Doug and Barbara (Goodsell) Thompson. When she was young, her family moved to Logansport, where she graduated high school in May 1988. On June 19, 1999, she married the love of her life, Michael Bradshaw. The two raised their two sons in North Webster.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Willis ‘Ed’ Edgar Stahley

Willis “Ed” Stahley, 72, Goshen, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at The Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 11, 1951. He married Brenda Sue (Wilden) Kramer on Nov. 9, 2013. Brenda survives along with two sons, Jackson Mitchell, Colorado and Logan Stahley, Warsaw; a stepdaughter, Heather (Josh)...
GOSHEN, IN
Lorraine M. Freeman — PENDING

Lorraine Freeman, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Richard Reith

Richard “Dick” Reith, 86, Huntington, died at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 28, 1936. He married Phyllis Eckert on Dec. 31, 1982. She preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Teresa Reith, Richard Reith Jr., Katherine (Steven)...
HUNTINGTON, IN
Collin Ream

Collin Alexander Lynn Ream, 17, Columbia City, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at home in Columbia City. He was born Jan. 6, 2006. Collin is survived by a loving family, including his father, Rob (Lori) Ream; mother, Amanda (Josh) Mulkey; sister, Madison Ream; brother, Blake Ream; stepsiblings, Porter Mulkey, Kaiden Mulkey, Jaxon Snover and Colton Snover; grandparents, Gary Kimbrell, Mark and Dixie Barkley, Teresa and Brian Roemke, Russ Richey, Michelle Richey and Cricket Griswold; and great-grandma, Geraldine “Geri” Akom.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Ellenwood, Moriarty, Bowers Top Valley Class Of 2023

AKRON — For another time in Tippecanoe Valley High School’s history, two students are at the top of its graduating class. Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood and Molly Moriarty are co-valedictorians for Valley’s 2023 class, achieving the same GPA. Joining them at the top is salutatorian Abigail “Abby” Bowers.
AKRON, IN
James McCune Voris — PENDING

James McCune Voris, 74, Wabash, died Feb. 7, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McKee Mortuary, North Manchester.
WABASH, IN
Shirley A. Priser — UPDATED

Shirley Ann Priser, 85, Warsaw, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023, at her home in Warsaw, surrounded by loved ones. She was under the care of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice. Shirley was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Columbia City, to Maxine Bradbury Grimm and N. Ward Harmon. Ward died when Shirley was an infant, and she was adopted by Volentine “Tiny” Grimm.
WARSAW, IN
Steve Cartwright — UPDATED

Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends. Steve was born July 3, 1942, in Warsaw, the son of Ernest “Hap” and Thelma Cartwright. He was united in marriage to Dian (Hoodelmier) Cartwright in 1977. She survives. He...
WARSAW, IN
Daniel Joseph Ferm — UPDATED

Daniel Joseph Ferm, 71, Argos, died at 8:03 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born April 1, 1951. He spent many years with his life partner, Connie Sue Simpkins; she preceded him in death. Daniel is survived by his stepchildren, Tammy Schlosberg, Kokomo, Angie Creekmur-Williamson,...
ARGOS, IN
Barn & Business Returns For Seventh Annual Free Networking, Learning Event

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Kosciusko County Farm Bureau will be hosting their seventh annual Barn & Business networking and learning event. This free event will be held from 6:30-8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. A hot breakfast will be served buffet-style, followed by a keynote speaker and table discussions.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Public Defenders Assigned To Bandy, Lehman Cases

ALBION — The two men currently in custody for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975 have had public defenders assigned to their cases. James J. Abbs, Albion, is serving as the lead public defender for Fred Bandy Jr., 67, Goshen. Sarah E. Ober and J. Seth Tipton, Avilla, are also serving as co-public defenders for Bandy.
ALBION, IN
Robert E. Dorsch

Robert E. Dorsch Sr., 91, South Bend, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. He was born June 30, 1931. On July 2, 1955, he married Joann Rawles. She survives with their two daughters, Candis McCarthy, Goshen and Julie (Ken) Selby, Granger; and their son, Robert Jr. (Wendy) Dorsch, Mishawaka; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Shirley Scott

Shirley Scott, 69, Tippecanoe, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Shirley was born Feb. 5, 1954. She married Robert Scott on Dec. 7, 1995. Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Scott; her son, Shawn Griffith, Pierceton; her six grandchildren; her great-grandchild; her brothers,...
TIPPECANOE, IN
Marilyn Hammel-McAfee — UPDATED

Marilyn Jean Holem-Hammel-McAfee, 88, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. Marilyn was born Feb. 20, 1934. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Jerry (Barbara) Holem, Plymouth; her children, Karen (Bob) Deon, Plymouth, Dawn (Phil) Grossman, Argos, Kenny (Cherazel) Rogan, Plymouth and Donna (Jim) Wenzel, Plymouth; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, South SR 14, north of West CR 1200S, Akron. Driver: Andrew D. Cummings, 34, West Dunn Street 1, Fulton. Cummings’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. Pierceton. Officers with the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

