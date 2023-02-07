ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles know payday near for QB Jalen Hurts

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axg0N_0kfRVVDf00
Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) speaks with media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts considers every game a chance to prove his worth, to the Philadelphia Eagles and every team that passed on the quarterback in his past.

Hurts, 16-1 this season and set to enter the final season of his contract in 2023, has already done more than enough to convince Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie that the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback is worth the investment.

"I don't think he has anything to prove. He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He's 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better," Lurie said at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday. "What we're seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us."

Hurts said he would consider his contract "later on" and wanted to keep the focus on the Eagles and the work he and the team put in to get to Glendale, Ariz., where the Kansas City Chiefs stand in the franchise's way.

"We'll kind of handle that later on," Hurts said.

Every NFL team passed on Hurts at least once in the 2020 NFL Draft, which featured three quarterbacks among the top six selections -- Joe Burrow (Bengals), Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and Justin Herbert (Chargers). The Packers drafted Jordan Love 26th, 27 picks before Hurts was chosen.

When the Eagles drafted Hurts, it was on the heels of signing former first-round pick Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension. In 2021, general manager Howie Roseman made the call to move on from Wentz, trading him to the Indianapolis Colts to clear a path for Hurts.

Even when the Eagles went 9-8 last season and support for Hurts was far from unanimous, Roseman said at his season-ending press conference that Hurts had earned the No. 1 job for 2022.

A roster-building strategy of surrounding young quarterbacks with great talent while they are still relatively cheap -- Hurts is owed $4.2 million in 2023, when Deshaun Watson (Browns), Dak Prescott (Cowboys) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) have '23 salary cap numbers over $48 million -- isn't new or novel. But the Eagles took advantage. Since drafting Hurts, the Eagles have also traded for Lions cornerback Darius Slay, Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. Before the trade deadline in October 2022, Roseman acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears.

Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson said that plan was part of the franchise commitment to Hurts catapulting forward in 2022. Johnson said expectations have not been exceeded, but met in Hurts' 35-TD season.

"You could tell right away," Johnson said. "Jalen has always been very intentional and we were very, very intentional with what we wanted to improve coming into this season and he took that to heart. The way he works, and the way he is as a person, it's not a surprise at all."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

49ers QB Brock Purdy says doctors could switch to 'hybrid surgery'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said doctors could switch to a more complex procedure when he undergoes elbow surgery later this month. Purdy is scheduled to have his torn UCL repaired on Feb. 22 in Dallas, with the hope that he will return by training camp. The surgery is reportedly set to be performed by Texas Rangers head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister.
The Exponent

Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches

One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes wins MVP for second time

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award on Thursday while the Chiefs focus on their bid for the league's most coveted prize in Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes was recognized in the primetime NFL awards show at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, where football dignitaries gathered to hand out awards for the best of the 2022 season and witness the coronation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
The Exponent

Eagles activate P Arryn Siposs, elevate pair

The Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl. Siposs has missed the past six games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice last week. Brett Kern has averaged 42.2 yards per kick in place of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Ten ex-players sue NFL over disability program

Willis McGahee is one of 10 former NFL players suing the league, its board of trustees and commissioner Roger Goodell in federal court over its benefits plan, accusing them Thursday of a number of "unscrupulous tactics" to wrongfully avoid paying out disability claims. The class-action lawsuit was filed in Baltimore...
MARYLAND STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy