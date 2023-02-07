Read full article on original website
See Inside Colorado’s Allegedly Haunted Brothel Museum
If you know a lot about Colorado's history, you're likely familiar with the mining boom of the late 1800s. You may also be aware that at this time, the town of Cripple Creek was a bit of a miniature Las Vegas with gambling and even a red-light district. While the...
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
Interesting Fun Facts About Colorado People Don’t Always Realize
Life in Colorado is beautiful. It is also expensive. With that cost of living comes some of the most incredible outdoor scenery you'll find in America. Colorado is so much more than weed and skiing. Those things are popular here, but for the vast majority of residents, the state has so much more to offer. We asked you to tell us about some of the interesting facts about Colorado that may be unknown to the average resident.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
A Popular Grand Junction Colorado Big Box Store is Closing Its Doors
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Enjoy the Amazing Hike to Colorado’s Only Active Volcano at Dotsero
Colorado is full of so many incredible adventures that it is hard to sit still for very long. Each year presents an opportunity to visit everything from the highest peaks to the smallest and most remote ghost towns. Here's one more thing you can add to your Colorado outdoors bucket...
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
You Could Own a Historic Colorado Museum for the First Time Ever
A truly unique opportunity has presented itself in the form of a historic property being listed for sale for the first time ever. The Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum is not only a part of Colorado's history but is quite a sight to be seen. History of Colorado's Humphrey Memorial...
Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation
When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?
An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
This ‘Colorado’ Bridge Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In California
A 'Colorado' bridge is regarded by many to be one of the most notorious haunted locations in the state of California. As early as 1932 it came to be known as The Suicide Bridge. Many websites, particularly Only In Your State, regard the Colorado Street Bridge as one of the...
Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State
Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
Vote on Your Favorite 150th Anniversary Colorado License Plate
Colorado's 150th anniversary is quickly approaching and the Department of Motor Vehicles of Colorado wanted to do something that has never been done before. A license plate designed by a Colorado resident and voted on by Colorado residents. The contest to design a new commemorative license plate for the state...
Spy Balloons? Colorado Remembers the Original Big Balloon Story
It's been hard to concentrate lately after news of Chinese spy balloons floating all the way across America over the past week taking photos of our military installations. Living in Colorado was hard enough with all the UFOs. Now I have to look out for spy balloons too?. What if...
Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever
If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures
There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
Did You Know that the Parking Boot is Originally From Colorado?
There are quite a few famous inventions from Colorado that everyone knows about. For instance, Crocs, Otterbox, and Chipotle all have origins in the Centennial State. However, one invention that has ruined the days of many drivers across the globe also comes from Colorado, the infamous parking boot. The Parking...
Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’
Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
