Colorado State

The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull

Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
COLORADO STATE
Interesting Fun Facts About Colorado People Don’t Always Realize

Life in Colorado is beautiful. It is also expensive. With that cost of living comes some of the most incredible outdoor scenery you'll find in America. Colorado is so much more than weed and skiing. Those things are popular here, but for the vast majority of residents, the state has so much more to offer. We asked you to tell us about some of the interesting facts about Colorado that may be unknown to the average resident.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
COLORADO STATE
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?

An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State

Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado is Home to the Cutest Golden Retriever Celebration Ever

If you're a dog lover, you're definitely going to want to mark your calendar for next year's Goldens in Golden event which takes place right here in Colorado. If you just so happened to decide to take your dog for a walk in Golden over the weekend, you may have been in for an adorable surprise as thousands of the popular dog breed gathered together with their humans this past Saturday.
GOLDEN, CO
Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures

There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
Now Is The Perfect Time to Revisit Colorado’s ‘Move Over Law’

Are you up to speed with the particulars when it comes to Colorado's "Move Over Law"? If not, then perhaps it's time for a refresher. The photo above offers a good reason why. The Colorado Department of Transportation shared that photo on Saturday, February 3, 2023. Colorado law requires you to move over a lane if you see emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped ahead. This is what happens when people do not observe the law.
COLORADO STATE
