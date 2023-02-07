Read full article on original website
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mayor Scott announces $14M investment to employ residents to keep streets clean
Mayor Scott announces $14 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to clean 16 neighborhoods in Baltimore.
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a Month
Baltimore, MD. - While Baltimore certainly isn't the most expensive city to live in the United States, the cost of renting an apartment has risen in recent years, just like in many other parts of the country.
Gore accused of contaminating communities with PFAS. A lawsuit says the company has known of the dangers since the 1990s
Gore, best known for Gore-Tex fabric, is the latest company to be sued for allegedly polluting communities with the toxic class of chemicals PFAS. Six Maryland residents accuse Gore, headquartered in nearby Newark, Del., of contaminating their private wells with the PFAS chemical PFOA. The chemicals are linked to serious health effects, and were used at the company’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton, Md.
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
Baltimore County Police Ask Some Cockeysville Residents To Shelter In Place (DEVELOPING)
Some Baltimore County residents are being advised to shelter in place by police as they conduct an investigation on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department warning residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to temporarily shelter in place.
Brush fires burn bald spots along I-70 in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Howard County firefighters fought the flames of multiple fires that popped up along I-70 in Ellicott City on Saturday, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.The fires appeared in the area of I-70 that intersects with Bethany Lane, fire officials said.No one was injured by the fires, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans-anchored Twinbrook Quarter development tops out
Construction of Phase 1 of B.F. Saul's Twinbrook Quarter development has topped out at the corner of Rockville Pike (MD 355) and Halpine Road in Rockville. Clark Construction, the lead contractor on the project, made the announcement this afternoon. Twinbrook Quarter has been the most highly-anticipated development in the city since Rockville Town Square, in no small part because its retail anchor will be a Wegmans grocery store. Clark nodded to that by noting that the amount of concrete it has poured for the 12-story building would fill 29,166 Wegmans shopping carts.
WBAL Radio
David Linthicum, who led police on a multiday manhunt, expected to appear in court Monday
The man who shot two officers and led police on a manhunt out of Cockeysville is expected to be in a Baltimore County courtroom on Monday for a bail review hearing. David Linthicum, 24, whose father called law enforcement to report him suicidal, was taken into custody early Friday, ending a 39-hour manhunt during which he wounded two Baltimore County police officers in separate shootings and holed up in a wooded area behind a suburban shopping center, authorities said.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
Bay Net
Saying Goodbye To “McKay’s” And Welcoming The Return Of “Shoppers”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Three Shoppers grocery stores are coming to St. Mary’s County in old McKay’s locations. In the 22nd episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” Commissioner Eric Colvin announced “Shoppers” is returning to St. Mary’s County. “I was told...
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
gotodestinations.com
Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Baltimore 2023 – (With Photos)
Looking for the best breakfast in Baltimore? You’ve come to the right place, fellow breakfast lover! The breakfast restaurant game has certainly elevated itself in the US over the past 10 years. Bigger, better restaurants that go deep in their menu, while also paying closer attention to flavor profiles, quality and presentation. But I digress. Baltimore certainly has no shortage of these ‘next gen’ breakfast spots, and so without further adieu, let’s check them out!
Bay Net
Waldorf Resident Plays 10s, Wins $30,008 Keno Prize
WALDORF, Md. – Waldorf’s Gary Hill plans to use his prize to purchase a new home. Multiples of 10 are now lucky Keno numbers for Gary Hill of Waldorf. The U.S. Navy veteran followed his routine of placing an 8-spot bet on the numbers 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80, adding the Super Bonus and trying his luck for 20 drawings. He won $30,008!
weaa.org
3 more cold deaths reported in Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Three more cold weather-related deaths are being reported in Maryland. The latest deaths occurred before this weekend's frigid cold snap and include two men and a woman in Baltimore City and County. So far this winter season, Maryland has seen 37 cold-related deaths. Seventeen of the victims...
WBAL Radio
Police: Group of juveniles shoot man in attempted robbery in Northeast Baltimore
Baltimore police detectives are investigating after officers found a shooting victim in Northeast Baltimore. Early Sunday morning, patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Quantril Way, for a report of a shooting, police say. Once there, officers found the 24-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim...
WBAL Radio
Police: Man shot in Towson taken to hospital
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. County police said officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots fired call. Police said officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was...
WBAL Radio
Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
WBAL Radio
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
Maryland State Police are investigating after two men were shot Friday afternoon in Carroll County. Troopers said they were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown. Upon arrival, police said they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
