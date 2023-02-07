Read full article on original website
WBTV
York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in the Catawba community of York County, S.C. after deputies say he jumped in front of and entered a school bus. No children were on board at the time. Deputies say Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a bus...
WBTV
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
WBTV
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January. Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to...
WBTV
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
WBTV
Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly
Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly
WBTV
Charlotte motorcyclist dies after crash in Indian Land, S.C.
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Thursday after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Indian Land, S.C. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 521 and 160. The motorcyclist, later identified as 53-year-old Robert Srnovrsnik, was seriously injured and taken...
North Carolina 4th grader helped save her bus driver during a heart attack
A fourth-grade student stayed cool while helping a Salisbury bus driver during a medical emergency in December.
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
WBTV
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the arrest of James Thomas Pratt, 60, in connection with the murders of Sarah Mobley Hall, 27, and her 10-year-old son, Derrick Dion Mobley.
Man killed after crashing into utility pole in Mooresville moped accident: Police
Norman Caldwell, 66, was identified as the person deceased.
WBTV
Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility
Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility
WBTV
Warrants issued for man accused of assaulting girlfriend and one-year-old child
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting his 36-year-old girlfriend and the couple’s one-year-old child. According to the report, deputies were called to a location on Stokes Ferry Road on Tuesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they came into contact with a woman who said she had been assaulted.
WBTV
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
860wacb.com
Vehicle Crashes Into North Wilkesboro Business
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:55AM, Wilkes County EMS, Wilkes County Rescue Squad, North Wilkesboro Fire Department and the North Wilkesboro Police Department were dispatched to to a Day Spa business located on 6th. Street for a vehicle that had ran into their building. Upon emergency crews’ arrival they found a single SUV type vehicle that had ran through an exterior wall into the business.
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
WBTV
Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed
Police investigating deadly crash in east Charlotte, road currently closed
WBTV
18-year-old arrested after shooting that killed one, injured another in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a man last week. Deputies responded to a shooting at 1631 Abes Mountain Road in Mooresboro, NC on Feb. 4 around 1:32 a.m. When deputies arrived, 18-year-old Zaquan Hollis was found...
WBTV
Mooresville apartment complex fire intentionally set, fire marshal says
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews are investigating after a fire was intentionally set Tuesday night, according to the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office. Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment off Avalon Park Circle to check on an extinguished fire. Due to the nature of the fire, the fire marshal’s office was called to the scene.
