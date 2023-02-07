ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MS

WLBT

2 Natchez-Adams School District employees pass away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two employees of the Natchez-Adams School District have passed away, one a teacher and the other a retired director of exceptional services. According to Ernest Fields, the Public Engagement Coordinator of the Natchez-Adams School District, Dr. Ruby As-Sabor was killed in a house fire on Sunday.
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation

Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, February 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Natchez house fire claims life of school district employee

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee of the Natchez-Adams School District was killed in a house fire in Natchez on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported fire crews responded to the scene around 10:59 p.m. at 128 Brookfield Drive. Crews worked until 1:00 a.m. to put the fire out until a spark from a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Dive team searches river for worker’s body in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A private dive team was hired to search for a worker’s body in the Mississippi River after he fell into the water. The Natchez Democrat reported Buzzi Unicern employee, 50-year-old Donny Mitchell, went into the water around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. Witnesses said he was climbing a ladder from […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three new restaurants open in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Byram have new places to dine. Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s, and Pizza Hut held an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8. Besides door prices, the first 50 people received a free Moe’s bowl or a burrito every week for 52 weeks. “It’s very rewarding for us to bring […]
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executives at Milwaukee Tools plan to close their Clinton manufacturing plant by the end of September. The plant currently employs 150 people, according to a company spokesperson. The factory, which manufactures cordless power tools, began production in late 2021, said Public Relations Manager Heather McGee. “We’ve...
CLINTON, MS
deltadailynews.com

Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility

Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS

