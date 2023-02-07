Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson boys and girl’s basketball will play for a district championship
Port Gibson High School boy’s and girl’s basketball team will play for a District Championship on Friday after earning big wins yesterday. The Wavettes picked a 38-33 win as G. Flowers led with 21 points and S. Thomas added 14. J. Smith had two points while and R. Washington hit a free throw.
WLBT
2 Natchez-Adams School District employees pass away
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two employees of the Natchez-Adams School District have passed away, one a teacher and the other a retired director of exceptional services. According to Ernest Fields, the Public Engagement Coordinator of the Natchez-Adams School District, Dr. Ruby As-Sabor was killed in a house fire on Sunday.
Mississippi lottery players claim $4 million Mega Millions ticket, $905K Match 5 ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two lucky players claimed $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket on Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket purchased for the January 3 drawing. She said she normally chooses her own […]
Their Lucky Day: Mississippi Lottery awards $4 million and $905,168 prizes Wednesday
Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from...
WLBT
Woman loses life in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died in a single-car vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, officers responded to the incident on Dentville Road in Copiah County. Sheriff Swilley said Jasmine Harris, 32, of Hermanville, had been traveling north in a 2002 Chrysler...
WLBT
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation
Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
Mississippi sheriff: Driver in head-on crash that sent four to hospital has two prior DUI convictions
The driver of the van involved in the two-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital on Sunday has been convicted twice in the past for driving under the influence. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his deputies at the scene were immediately focused on rendering aid to victims of the crash.
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, February 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming...
WLBT
Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a Jackson teen for stealing a vehicle at a gas station on February 6. A press release says Charlie Pickett, 16, played a role in the carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner at the Circle K convenience store on Clay Street. The incident occurred...
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in locating runaway teen
[UPDATE] – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has announced the missing teen has been located and is safe. Original story below. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local runaway. From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office:. The Warren County...
Natchez house fire claims life of school district employee
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee of the Natchez-Adams School District was killed in a house fire in Natchez on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported fire crews responded to the scene around 10:59 p.m. at 128 Brookfield Drive. Crews worked until 1:00 a.m. to put the fire out until a spark from a […]
Dive team searches river for worker’s body in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A private dive team was hired to search for a worker’s body in the Mississippi River after he fell into the water. The Natchez Democrat reported Buzzi Unicern employee, 50-year-old Donny Mitchell, went into the water around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. Witnesses said he was climbing a ladder from […]
Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
WLBT
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
Three new restaurants open in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents in Byram have new places to dine. Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rally’s, and Pizza Hut held an official ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8. Besides door prices, the first 50 people received a free Moe’s bowl or a burrito every week for 52 weeks. “It’s very rewarding for us to bring […]
WLBT
Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executives at Milwaukee Tools plan to close their Clinton manufacturing plant by the end of September. The plant currently employs 150 people, according to a company spokesperson. The factory, which manufactures cordless power tools, began production in late 2021, said Public Relations Manager Heather McGee. “We’ve...
deltadailynews.com
Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility
Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
Mississippi responders working to remove body from creek
Natchez police and fire departments and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene trying to remove a body found in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off Palestine Road Sunday. The body of an adult male was seen floating face down in the creek. Chief Cal Green said...
