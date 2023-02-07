ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs

By TIM REYNOLDS
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat, with the teams finalizing that deal Tuesday.

The Spurs will receive Miami's second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility — since they're not taking any salary back — as well as a roster spot.

Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points in 30 games this season. He played in only one game for Miami after an incident during a Jan. 10 game against Oklahoma City in which he was upset after getting subbed out in the second quarter, argued with Heat players and coaches, then swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench.

The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct and was later suspended for one game by the Heat.

It's the first trade between the Heat and Spurs. Miami had made at least one other trade with every other NBA franchise.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

