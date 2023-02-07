Read full article on original website
Woman faces multiple assault charges
A Laclede County woman is facing multiple charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer and a doctor. Laclede County Deputies reported that on February 7th they responded to a report of an assault in the 26-thousand block of Pelican Drive. The victim reported that Krystle Leeper had punched him several times and kicked him, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on him. Leeper, who was allegedly intoxicated, then got into his vehicle and drove away. He said he attempted to stop her as she was driving away and was dragged by the vehicle. Law enforcement located Leeper and as they were placing her in handcuffs she resisted. She was taken to the hospital where she allegedly kicked the officer, and also assaulted a doctor. According to the report filed with the court, after Leeper assaulted the officer, she was placed in the patrol car, but then got out and ran toward the emergency door to the hospital. 37-year-old Krystle Leeper is charged with 5 counts of assault, resisting arrest, and escape from custody. She is being held without bond with a hearing date of February 14th.
Wright County Businessman Drug Trafficking Arrest
Wright County authorities arrested a local businessman, Billie Dean Gleason, and five other individuals as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Gleason has been charged with first-degree trafficking in connection to the operation. At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, law enforcement executed a warrant at the Norwood Truck Wash and seized...
Woman charged with drug trafficking, endangering child after victim dies from overdose
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is being charged with three felonies after allegedly selling fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. Erica K. McBride, 30, of Newburg, was arrested on Feb. 9 and formally charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. On Feb. […]
Gravois Mills Man Facing Multiple Charges Including Unlawful Use Of A Weapon
A 33-year-old Gravois Mills man faces several charges after being arrested in Morgan County. Courthouse records show that Devin John Meinershagen is charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, escape or attempted escape from custody, assault special victims and resisting arrest. Meinershagen...
Man arrested after “threatening” law enforcement, refusing entry
BUFFALO, Mo. — A Buffalo man was arrested after law enforcement forced entry into his home. Tyler L. Mease was formally charged with two felony counts: first-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Harassment The first charge stems from a series of messages that Mease sent to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Randy Davidson on Facebook: Mease: […]
Arrest warrant issued for Pulaski County man wanted for two-county police pursuit
A Pulaski County man is now charged with a two-county police pursuit earlier this week. Anthony Russell, of Dixon, was charged Wednesday with one count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. The chase started on the...
One person taken by helicopter to Springfield after a crash in Douglas County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital after their truck ran off the side of the road and hit a tree. According to the Ava Rural Fire Department, the crash happened on State Highway U, just north of Ava. The truck ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
Man arrested after Springfield salon shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Robbery, 1st-degree Assault, and Armed Criminal Action on Thursday, February 9, 2023. On December 15, 2022, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired near a salon on W. Grand Street, according to court documents. Officers arrived and […]
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
Springfield woman arrested after alleged fight over Xbox, gunshot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly fired a shot in her home after a fight over an Xbox. Amanda Marie Pratt, 38, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon for an incident that occurred between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 5. […]
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
Morgan County woman accused of murdering boyfriend sentenced to probation
A Morgan County woman, accused of murdering her boyfriend, is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in April.
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
Phelps County teen arrested, accused of murdering father
UPDATE 2/8/23 — Karlinski has a confined docket hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 and a bond reduction hearing for 9 a.m. on Feb. 21. Original story, published Feb. 7, 2023: PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. James man was arrested on Feb. 6 in connection to the murder of his father. Samuel […]
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
On Your Side Investigation: Frustrated Springfield roof customers wait one year; no movement in attorney general lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One year ago, the Missouri Attorney General sued a roofing company that left Springfield customers in limbo. Not one hearing has happened in that lawsuit. There’s not even one scheduled. This started with an On Your Side Investigation back in the spring of 2021. Customers...
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
