Lebanon, MO

myozarksonline.com

Woman faces multiple assault charges

A Laclede County woman is facing multiple charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer and a doctor. Laclede County Deputies reported that on February 7th they responded to a report of an assault in the 26-thousand block of Pelican Drive. The victim reported that Krystle Leeper had punched him several times and kicked him, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on him. Leeper, who was allegedly intoxicated, then got into his vehicle and drove away. He said he attempted to stop her as she was driving away and was dragged by the vehicle. Law enforcement located Leeper and as they were placing her in handcuffs she resisted. She was taken to the hospital where she allegedly kicked the officer, and also assaulted a doctor. According to the report filed with the court, after Leeper assaulted the officer, she was placed in the patrol car, but then got out and ran toward the emergency door to the hospital. 37-year-old Krystle Leeper is charged with 5 counts of assault, resisting arrest, and escape from custody. She is being held without bond with a hearing date of February 14th.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Wright County Businessman Drug Trafficking Arrest

Wright County authorities arrested a local businessman, Billie Dean Gleason, and five other individuals as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Gleason has been charged with first-degree trafficking in connection to the operation. At 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, law enforcement executed a warrant at the Norwood Truck Wash and seized...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Gravois Mills Man Facing Multiple Charges Including Unlawful Use Of A Weapon

A 33-year-old Gravois Mills man faces several charges after being arrested in Morgan County. Courthouse records show that Devin John Meinershagen is charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, escape or attempted escape from custody, assault special victims and resisting arrest. Meinershagen...
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after “threatening” law enforcement, refusing entry

BUFFALO, Mo. — A Buffalo man was arrested after law enforcement forced entry into his home. Tyler L. Mease was formally charged with two felony counts: first-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Harassment The first charge stems from a series of messages that Mease sent to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Randy Davidson on Facebook: Mease: […]
BUFFALO, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after Springfield salon shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Robbery, 1st-degree Assault, and Armed Criminal Action on Thursday, February 9, 2023. On December 15, 2022, officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired near a salon on W. Grand Street, according to court documents. Officers arrived and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home

Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries

Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County

UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn

A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

