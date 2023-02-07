ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

KRMS Radio

Area Governments Have Busy Week Of Meetings Ahead

Local governments around the lake area will be fairly busy next week with, at least, city meetings on the calendar. The boards of aldermen in Eldon and Camdenton are both set to meet on Tuesday…in city hall for Camdenton and in the Public Works Building for Eldon. The Osage...
CAMDENTON, MO
KRMS Radio

LOCLG Meeting Set For Monday 27th In Osage Beach

A busy agenda awaits the next regular meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments’ Board of Directors. Highlighting old business will be the executive director’s position and meeting with representatives from the local chambers of commerce. New business will be highlighted by expected discussion...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Ozark Looking To Add Incentives To Hire More Police Officers

The City of Lake Ozark could soon start dangling an employment incentive to be paid out to new hires to the police department. The board of aldermen is expected, on Tuesday, to consider the first reading of an ordinance that would provide for the temporary hiring incentive. New officers for...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

St. Elizabeth Hornets Set To Meeting With Governor Parson

Coming off their 2021-2022 Class-1 championship season, the Saint Elizabeth Hornet baseball squad will fly into the state capital next week for a meet-and-greet with Governor Mike Parson. The Hornets cruised through most of last season capping it off with a resounding 9-2 win in the title game against Oran...
SAINT ELIZABETH, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking morning snow, and a cold end to the work week

TODAY: Rain is coming to an end early this morning, and will transition to snow. Accumulations will be light for most who see snow. Those along and north of a line from the lake area to Fulton and Mexico will see chances for at least a trace of snow. Snow fall will be most intense in places like Marshall, Brunswick, Moberly, and Macon so these are the communities with the best chance of at least an inch and may see up to two inches in some spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saline, Chariton, and Macon counties until noon Thursday. Snow will wrap up by late morning, and as it does so, it will be transitioning back to rain. This rain will be out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon. This afternoon is drier, with temperatures climbing just back into the low-40s, meaning conditions are prime for any accumulated snow to begin melting. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests

Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County

UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Maries County Sheriff looks for man who crashed truck following chase

DIXON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Maries County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it is looking for a man who may be injured after he crashed his truck during a chase. "Maries County Deputies are currently looking for a subject who fled on foot from law enforcement at the junction of Highway HH & The post Maries County Sheriff looks for man who crashed truck following chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled

An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
COLUMBIA, MO

