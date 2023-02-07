Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
Area Governments Have Busy Week Of Meetings Ahead
Local governments around the lake area will be fairly busy next week with, at least, city meetings on the calendar. The boards of aldermen in Eldon and Camdenton are both set to meet on Tuesday…in city hall for Camdenton and in the Public Works Building for Eldon. The Osage...
KRMS Radio
LOCLG Meeting Set For Monday 27th In Osage Beach
A busy agenda awaits the next regular meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments’ Board of Directors. Highlighting old business will be the executive director’s position and meeting with representatives from the local chambers of commerce. New business will be highlighted by expected discussion...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach BOA Considering New Vehicles – 2nd Reading Of Marijuana Measure
The checkbook is expected to be wide open with several purchases up for discussion at the next board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach. Proposed purchases of several vehicles for the various departments, with a combined spending cap of about $1.2 million for those purchases, highlights new business. The board...
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Looking To Add Incentives To Hire More Police Officers
The City of Lake Ozark could soon start dangling an employment incentive to be paid out to new hires to the police department. The board of aldermen is expected, on Tuesday, to consider the first reading of an ordinance that would provide for the temporary hiring incentive. New officers for...
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
There's really a town in Missouri called Mary's Home and it's where the historic P.A. Sanning Store began
Marys Home is located in Miller County, Missouri. It's an unincorporated community on Missouri Route H. It's about five miles southeast of Eugene, Missouri. Early German immigrants settled in this area.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
St. Elizabeth Hornets Set To Meeting With Governor Parson
Coming off their 2021-2022 Class-1 championship season, the Saint Elizabeth Hornet baseball squad will fly into the state capital next week for a meet-and-greet with Governor Mike Parson. The Hornets cruised through most of last season capping it off with a resounding 9-2 win in the title game against Oran...
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Tracking morning snow, and a cold end to the work week
TODAY: Rain is coming to an end early this morning, and will transition to snow. Accumulations will be light for most who see snow. Those along and north of a line from the lake area to Fulton and Mexico will see chances for at least a trace of snow. Snow fall will be most intense in places like Marshall, Brunswick, Moberly, and Macon so these are the communities with the best chance of at least an inch and may see up to two inches in some spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saline, Chariton, and Macon counties until noon Thursday. Snow will wrap up by late morning, and as it does so, it will be transitioning back to rain. This rain will be out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon. This afternoon is drier, with temperatures climbing just back into the low-40s, meaning conditions are prime for any accumulated snow to begin melting. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
Maries County Sheriff looks for man who crashed truck following chase
DIXON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Maries County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it is looking for a man who may be injured after he crashed his truck during a chase. "Maries County Deputies are currently looking for a subject who fled on foot from law enforcement at the junction of Highway HH & The post Maries County Sheriff looks for man who crashed truck following chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled
An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
