kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports additional arrests over the weekend of February 10, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties. Twenty-nine-year-old Ram Lian of Kentwood, Michigan was arrested in Daviess County on February 10th. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place a vehicle not in motion near the right-hand side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
kjluradio.com
Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man
A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kjluradio.com
Stafford woman seriously injured in crash near Iberia
A woman from southwest Missouri suffers serious injuries when she rolls her car during a traffic crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deborah Bechtel, 54, of Stafford, was driving on Highway 17, near Iberia, late Sunday morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The patrol reports Bechtel’s car became airborne, then struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll onto it’s driver’s side.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) UPDATE 2:25 P.M.: Boone County Sheriff's Office said one man was seriously injured with gunshot wounds when deputies responded to the 700 block of Demaret Drive Saturday morning. After investigating, the sheriff's office believes the shooting happened during an illegal marijuana sale. From talking to witnesses, the sheriff's office said several rounds The post One man shot during illegal drug deal on Demaret Drive early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Wright County authorities arrest 6 at a business in drug trafficking case
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a businessman and five others in a drug trafficking case. Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge in the raid. Investigators executed a warrant Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Norwood Truck Wash. Investigators say they seize 1/4 pound of high-grade...
kjluradio.com
Arrest warrant issued for Pulaski County man wanted for two-county police pursuit
A Pulaski County man is now charged with a two-county police pursuit earlier this week. Anthony Russell, of Dixon, was charged Wednesday with one count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. The chase started on the...
St. Joseph police investigating shooting
St. Joseph police are investigating a shooting in which shots hit a house and car, but wounded no one. Police say they received several calls about shots fired in the 18-Hundred block of North Third Street around 8:30 Thursday night. Officers found several shell casings at the scene. Police believe...
Man arrested after “threatening” law enforcement, refusing entry
BUFFALO, Mo. — A Buffalo man was arrested after law enforcement forced entry into his home. Tyler L. Mease was formally charged with two felony counts: first-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Harassment The first charge stems from a series of messages that Mease sent to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Randy Davidson on Facebook: Mease: […]
kmmo.com
DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENTS BIRTHDAYS
The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday on Monday, February 13, 2023 and in observance of Washington’s birthday on Monday, February 21, 2023. Normal operations will resume each of...
KRMS Radio
Four Arrested In Theft Ring Found In Brumley
Four people are now behind bars in connection to stolen property found in Brumley. They include Keith Browning and Todd Box, who are both facing charges for possession of drugs and stolen property, along with Joel Kessler and Carol Wilson, who are facing charges for outstanding warrants. According to the...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Denied Bond in Felony Assault Case
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony assault charge in Buchanan County court. Court documents say James Bernard Brickhouse faces a felony charge of first-degree assault or attempted assault. Records list that charge from November 2, 2022. The court denied Brickhouse’s bond Tuesday. Future court dates for Brickhouse are...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach BOA Considering New Vehicles – 2nd Reading Of Marijuana Measure
The checkbook is expected to be wide open with several purchases up for discussion at the next board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach. Proposed purchases of several vehicles for the various departments, with a combined spending cap of about $1.2 million for those purchases, highlights new business. The board...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
northwestmoinfo.com
A Man from St Joseph Faced with a Second-Degree Murder Charge is Headed to Trial
(ST. JOSEPH) – A man from St. Joseph faced with a second-degree murder charge is headed to trial. Circuit Judge Dan Kellogg Scheduled 19-year-old Nicholas Minear Jr. for a jury trial that will take place May 15th. This was following his appearance before Kellogg Thursday where Minear entered a...
KMOV
St. Louis police officer trainee, former dispatcher arrested for alleged robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police trainee has been arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a beauty supply store. According to charging documents, Brittany Hamilton was arrested on Feb. 6 for a suspected robbery of Parker Beauty supply store. Hamilton was allegedly inside the store and upon...
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
Motorcyclist dies in St. Charles County highway crash
A motorcyclist died after a crash on a St. Charles County highway earlier this week, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kmmo.com
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
