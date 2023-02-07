ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dardenne Prairie, MO

kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports additional arrests over the weekend of February 10, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties. Twenty-nine-year-old Ram Lian of Kentwood, Michigan was arrested in Daviess County on February 10th. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place a vehicle not in motion near the right-hand side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man

A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Stafford woman seriously injured in crash near Iberia

A woman from southwest Missouri suffers serious injuries when she rolls her car during a traffic crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deborah Bechtel, 54, of Stafford, was driving on Highway 17, near Iberia, late Sunday morning, when she ran off the side of the road. The patrol reports Bechtel’s car became airborne, then struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll onto it’s driver’s side.
IBERIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS

The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police investigating shooting

St. Joseph police are investigating a shooting in which shots hit a house and car, but wounded no one. Police say they received several calls about shots fired in the 18-Hundred block of North Third Street around 8:30 Thursday night. Officers found several shell casings at the scene. Police believe...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after “threatening” law enforcement, refusing entry

BUFFALO, Mo. — A Buffalo man was arrested after law enforcement forced entry into his home. Tyler L. Mease was formally charged with two felony counts: first-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Harassment The first charge stems from a series of messages that Mease sent to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Randy Davidson on Facebook: Mease: […]
BUFFALO, MO
KRMS Radio

Four Arrested In Theft Ring Found In Brumley

Four people are now behind bars in connection to stolen property found in Brumley. They include Keith Browning and Todd Box, who are both facing charges for possession of drugs and stolen property, along with Joel Kessler and Carol Wilson, who are facing charges for outstanding warrants. According to the...
BRUMLEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Man Denied Bond in Felony Assault Case

A Saint Joseph man faces a felony assault charge in Buchanan County court. Court documents say James Bernard Brickhouse faces a felony charge of first-degree assault or attempted assault. Records list that charge from November 2, 2022. The court denied Brickhouse’s bond Tuesday. Future court dates for Brickhouse are...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn

A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, February 10, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 21-year-old Sierra Blake swerved to miss a deer in the road. Blake’s vehicle traveled of the the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO

