KRMS Radio
LOCLG Meeting Set For Monday 27th In Osage Beach
A busy agenda awaits the next regular meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments’ Board of Directors. Highlighting old business will be the executive director’s position and meeting with representatives from the local chambers of commerce. New business will be highlighted by expected discussion...
KRMS Radio
Area Governments Have Busy Week Of Meetings Ahead
Local governments around the lake area will be fairly busy next week with, at least, city meetings on the calendar. The boards of aldermen in Eldon and Camdenton are both set to meet on Tuesday…in city hall for Camdenton and in the Public Works Building for Eldon. The Osage...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach BOA Considering New Vehicles – 2nd Reading Of Marijuana Measure
The checkbook is expected to be wide open with several purchases up for discussion at the next board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach. Proposed purchases of several vehicles for the various departments, with a combined spending cap of about $1.2 million for those purchases, highlights new business. The board...
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Looking To Add Incentives To Hire More Police Officers
The City of Lake Ozark could soon start dangling an employment incentive to be paid out to new hires to the police department. The board of aldermen is expected, on Tuesday, to consider the first reading of an ordinance that would provide for the temporary hiring incentive. New officers for...
KRMS Radio
St. Elizabeth Hornets Set To Meeting With Governor Parson
Coming off their 2021-2022 Class-1 championship season, the Saint Elizabeth Hornet baseball squad will fly into the state capital next week for a meet-and-greet with Governor Mike Parson. The Hornets cruised through most of last season capping it off with a resounding 9-2 win in the title game against Oran...
