kjluradio.com
DWI trial date set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism
A jury trial is scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism for a DWI case in Randolph County last year. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for an incident last October in Moberly. Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. Arresting officers said Chism had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had vomit on his shirt. When asked to exit the vehicle, Chism allegedly refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
kjluradio.com
Boone County drug deal leads to serious injuries for one man
A man suffers a serious gunshot wound during a drug transaction just east of Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., to the 700 block of Demaret Drive to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim who was seriously injured from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kmmo.com
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
KRMS Radio
Gravois Mills Man Facing Multiple Charges Including Unlawful Use Of A Weapon
A 33-year-old Gravois Mills man faces several charges after being arrested in Morgan County. Courthouse records show that Devin John Meinershagen is charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, escape or attempted escape from custody, assault special victims and resisting arrest. Meinershagen...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man identified & arrested as person who stabbed woman found along Highway 63
Columbia Police arrest a man suspected of causing serious stab wounds to a woman early Friday morning. Police reported Saturday that after Ian Frantz, 21, of Columbia, was identified as the suspect, they quickly located him and took him into custody. Franz is facing charges of first-degree domestic assault resulting...
kjluradio.com
Arrest warrant issued for Pulaski County man wanted for two-county police pursuit
A Pulaski County man is now charged with a two-county police pursuit earlier this week. Anthony Russell, of Dixon, was charged Wednesday with one count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. The chase started on the...
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County woman accused of murdering boyfriend sentenced to probation
A Morgan County woman, accused of murdering her boyfriend, is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in April.
kmmo.com
INMATE CHARGED WITH DRUG FELONY AT BOONVILLE CORRECTIONAL CENTER
A inmate has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance while at the Boonville Correctional Center. According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred on November 23, 2022. A corrections officer observed Ryan Prater allegedly place an item in his waist band and proceed to back up to another inmate. Prater was observed reaching into his waist band and removing the item. The inmate allegedly took the item from Prater and concealed it. The officer searched the inmate and recovered a large plastic bag and one smaller bag that had folded paper with an unknown crystal substance.
kjluradio.com
Husband of Wooldridge mayor sentenced for threatening neighbors with racial slurs & threats of death
A Cooper County man is sentenced for threatening his neighbors for playing loud music. Perry Murphy pleaded guilty last December to harassment motivated by discrimination to frighten another. He was sentenced this past week to 120 days in jail. Murphy is the husband of Wooldridge mayor, Kelly Murphy. The incident...
kjluradio.com
Sentencing for Eldon man, convicted of killing Columbia man, delayed for months
Sentencing for an Eldon man, convicted of murdering a Columbia man during a deadly drug deal, is delayed by months. In December, a jury found Christopher English guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. English was one of three men accused of murdering Aaron Brant in 2019. Brant’s body was found about a month later in a wooded area of Miller County.
KRMS Radio
Jeff City Man Faces 15 Years In Federal Prison
A 25-year-old Jefferson City man will spend the next 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole after being sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Malik Rashod Miller was arrested at a Jeff City back in October of 2021 and, at the time, was in possession of meth, cocaine and a loaded 38-special.
kjluradio.com
Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN PHOTOS
The Sedalia Police Department is trying to identify two individuals in reference to a theft and fraud investigation. The department says these individuals are possibly from the Kansas City area. Also pictured is the vehicle the suspects were driving when the crimes were committed. The license plate on the suspect vehicle is a stolen plate and all leads have been exhausted in reference to the stolen plate.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries when he's struck by truck south of Sedalia
A Benton County man is seriously injured when he’s struck by a pickup truck while walking in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Devin Miller, 26, of Warsaw, was walking along Highway 65 just south of Sedalia on Saturday night when he was hit. Miller was transported to University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Man arrested after “threatening” law enforcement, refusing entry
BUFFALO, Mo. — A Buffalo man was arrested after law enforcement forced entry into his home. Tyler L. Mease was formally charged with two felony counts: first-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Harassment The first charge stems from a series of messages that Mease sent to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Randy Davidson on Facebook: Mease: […]
kjluradio.com
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearm
A Jefferson City man with a history of violent criminal behavior is sentenced to federal prison. Malik Miller, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller was arrested...
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
