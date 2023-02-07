Read full article on original website
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
Longstanding Coach Store Permanently Closes in High-Profile Shopping Mall, as Mall Temporarily Closes For Water IssuesJoel EisenbergOsage Beach, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia
Sheriff's deputies and police found a woman who had been stabbed on the side of Highway 63 on Friday morning. The post Woman, stabbed, found along Highway 63 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mexico man sentenced to seven years in prison for two drug-related cases involving methamphetamine
An Audrain County man is sentenced to a total of seven years in prison for two separate drug-related cases from 2021. Elliot Kitson, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Monday, February 6 to possession of a controlled substance. That arrest happened in June after an informant contacted the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department to report Kitson was distributing methamphetamine. When officers arrested him, they found 73 grams of meth hidden in his waistband.
Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired in the 700 block of Demaret Dr in northeast Columbia around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. ABC 17 News crews spoke with the MU Healthcare EMS staff on scene and they said they responded to a shots-fired emergency medical call and transported one The post Shots fired in east Columbia early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
Grand jury indictment filed against suspect in murder of MU student, arraignment scheduled
An arraignment date is set for a Columbia woman accused of murdering a MU student and burning his body. On Friday, a grand jury indictment was filed against Emma Adams, 20. She’s charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse for the death of Samuel Clemons, 21, formerly of Jefferson City. Her case was transferred to circuit court in front of Judge Jeff Harris.
Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man arrested in Benton County
UPDATE 2/8/23 — According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Littlejohn has been apprehended. Littlejohn was arrested near the 38000 block of Highway VV at 12:42 a.m. on Feb. 8. The arrest was part of a multi-agency effort that included Pettis County K9 teams, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and an air unit. “Littlejohn was […]
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
Area Governments Have Busy Week Of Meetings Ahead
Local governments around the lake area will be fairly busy next week with, at least, city meetings on the calendar. The boards of aldermen in Eldon and Camdenton are both set to meet on Tuesday…in city hall for Camdenton and in the Public Works Building for Eldon. The Osage...
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Callaway County business owner pleads guilty to coronavirus fund fraud
A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the government of nearly $700,000 in coronavirus relief money. The post Callaway County business owner pleads guilty to coronavirus fund fraud appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY LOOKING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 34-year-old Roderick Vose is wanted for probation violation and failure to appear for DWI and drug violations. Vose is is five-foot-three and 175 pounds.
Lake Ozark Looking To Add Incentives To Hire More Police Officers
The City of Lake Ozark could soon start dangling an employment incentive to be paid out to new hires to the police department. The board of aldermen is expected, on Tuesday, to consider the first reading of an ordinance that would provide for the temporary hiring incentive. New officers for...
Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail. Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old...
Suspect named in connection to 1600 grams of meth and 12 grams of heroin seized after foot pursuit
UPDATE 2/6/23 — The man arrested on Feb. 4 is Scott H. Bonner, a convicted drug dealer in Laclede County, according to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO Sheriff David Millsap wrote that Bonner was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2018 for trafficking drugs. “This is a perfect example […]
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
LOCLG Meeting Set For Monday 27th In Osage Beach
A busy agenda awaits the next regular meeting of the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments’ Board of Directors. Highlighting old business will be the executive director’s position and meeting with representatives from the local chambers of commerce. New business will be highlighted by expected discussion...
Greene County deputies bust third homeless camp in one month
UPDATE 11:15 A.M. — Greene County deputy and spokesperson Paige Rippee reported that this latest bust was on one property and that the other four were checkups on other properties previously inhabited by trespassers. The latest property to be cleared of trespassers was near the western city limits of Springfield between Sunshine and Mount Vernon […]
