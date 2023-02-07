Read full article on original website
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
Chinese chipmaker SMIC warns of weak outlook despite record 2022 revenue
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday warned of a weak 2023 despite record high sales last year, as slowing demand for electronics placed pressure on its business. Backed by funding from Beijing, SMIC is China's best hope for becoming a global leader in chip...
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
BTC Consolidates Amid Increasing Bear Power, Can the Bulls Hold On?
BTC Consolidates Amid Increasing Bear Power, Can the Bulls Hold On?. CEO of XOR Strategy tweeted that the bear market lasted only for one year, followed by three years of bull run. BTC could hit 350K in the next halving scheduled for May 2024, states Ohayon. The bears are in...
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express
China’s 180M digital yuan airdrop, Devastation in Turkey, Laos’ CBDC: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. China airdrops 180 million digital yuan to celebrate Lunar New Year. According to state-owned media Global Times, Chinese cities airdropped a total...
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
Today’s most important insider trades
© Reuters. Today’s most important insider trades. Following a short seller report, the CEO of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) has made additional stock purchases. On February 8, 2023, the CEO purchased 135,923 shares at a price of $40.1756. Shares plunged more than 10% yesterday after Wolfpack Research...
Adani Group reels after report from U.S. short-seller Hindenburg
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's conglomerate has been pummelled by a stock rout and come under increasing scrutiny after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research issued a damaging report. Here is a timeline of the fallout:. JAN. 24. * Hindenburg accuses Adani Group of stock manipulation and improper use...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast
(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket,...
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse
Coin Cloud Thundering Down: A Stormy End for an ATM Powerhouse. Coin Cloud, one of the largest Bitcoin ATM operators, has filed for bankruptcy with nearly $500 million in liabilities. The crypto winter and the collapse of major companies have taken a toll on Coin Cloud. Despite the recent challenges...
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service
SEC Out for Blood: Kraken to Shut Down US Crypto-Staking Service. The SEC has charged Kraken for the unregistered offer and sale of securities through its staking-as-a-service program. “Crypto intermediaries must provide the proper disclosures & safeguards required by our laws,” states Chairman Gary Gensler. The SEC’s decision was...
Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation
© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
U.S. consumer sentiment improves; inflation expectations rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan's preliminary February reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 66.4, the highest...
S&P 500 pares losses but struggles for direction as Nvidia, Lyft weigh
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared losses Friday, but struggled for direction amid an Nvidia-led slide in chips and rout in Lyft following weaker guidance and a surprise quarterly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.03%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%, or 92 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.9%.
Ripple CEO Makes a Splash with Positive Updates
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shares positive updates for the crypto industry amidst increased scrutiny by the SEC. The Ripple team has observed a shift in posture from the SEC, leading them to believe a resolution is near. While US authorities remain cautious, other countries such as Dubai, Australia, and the...
