Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW Star Calls For WrestleMania Match With Gunther
Elias has had some notable moments at WrestleMania by sharing the ring with John Cena and The Undertaker for segments. His only match at WrestleMania was against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36, a show held in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elias was a recent recent...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dijak Auctioning Off Ring Jacket To Benefit Jay Briscoe’s Family
WWE NXT Superstar Dijak is doing his part to help the family of Jamin ‘Jay Briscoe’ Pugh following his shocking passing. Pugh died last month in a car crash minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. At the recent WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view event,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares His Opinion On The Greatest WrestleMania Moment
Seth Rollins has competed at plenty of WrestleManias during his career in WWE, but his Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015 stands above the rest. Rollins made his WrestleMania debut in 2013, teaming with the Shield to defeat Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show. During an appearance on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Court Bauer Talks About MLW’s Relationship With REELZ
MLW founder and president Court Bauer spoke recently to Deadline about MLW’s partnership with REELZ. MLW Underground made its debut on the network on February 7th. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. When talks began with Reelz: “We had been talking to them for over...
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Champion Kamille Names Charlotte Flair As Dream Opponent
NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was recently interviewed by Scott Fishman when she named Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent. Kamille has been champion for more than 600 days, and will defend her title tonight against Angelina Love at Nuff Said in a No DQ match. You can check out...
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Lose It Over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Black National Anthem, Are Immediately Roasted by Twitter: “Why Are You So Scared of Diversity?”
Even though country star Chris Stapleton took the spotlight to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Super Bowl, conservative pundits were left upset over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the opening performances. In an act of flagrant racism,...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Talks War Between AEW & WWE, Alleged Contract Tampering By WWE
Heading into All Out last year, it was reported that AEW held a talent meeting noting that Megha Parekh, Chief Legal Officer, sent an email to WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about not tampering with talent. AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Sullivan Relates Wild Story About Haku’s Toughness
Tonga ‘Uli’uli Fifita is better known to wrestling fans as either Haku or Meng, but he’s probably best known for his toughness. Haku is legendary in pro wrestling circles for his tenacity. Bobby Heenan famously said that Andre the Giant feared only two men in the world: Harley Race and Haku.
ewrestlingnews.com
Note On Issues With AAA & AEW Following TripleMania
There are reportedly issues between AAA and AEW following FTR’s tag team title loss to Dralistico and Dragon Lee at TripleMania. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the issues stem from FTR dropping the titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. AEW President Tony Khan knew about Dragon Lee’s contract negotiations with WWE, but he okayed the booking decision because he thought FTR would be losing to Dralistico and RUSH. Since RUSH is a contracted AEW talent, Khan had no issue with the booking idea.
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk’s Latest Instagram Post Fuels Speculation About In-Ring Return
CM Punk’s latest post on Instagram Stories is bound to spark a lot of discussion among fans. Since the infamous incident that took place backstage following the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in September, Punk has kept a low profile, causing fans to speculate about the cryptic posts he has been making.
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Praises MJF For Reminding Him Of Himself
WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson is considered one of the best wrestlers ever seen, having been part of the Four Horsemen and sporting a cold, merciless stare that seemed to carve straight through the camera. He was famous for being able to dissect opponents in the ring with Ole Anderson, taking them apart one body part at a time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Says It Feels Like Sarah ‘Valhalla’ Logan Never Left
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is thrilled with the return of her Riott Squad ally Sarah Logan to the promotion. After her release in April 2020, Logan made a one-off return in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble and would return as Valhalla full-time in November of that same year. Sitting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Advertised For Monday Night Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on Monday Night Raw next month as we approach WrestleMania 39. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been advertised to be present at the March 20th Raw event in St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center, as confirmed by the arena’s advertisements. However, WWE.com has yet to update their own advertisement for the show and, at present, Reigns is not advertised for any Raw events prior to WrestleMania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Bids Adieu To Jay White, White Fires Back
Jay White lost a “Loser Leaves Japan” match today to Hikuleo at NJPW’s ‘New Beginning’ event in Osaka. Will Ospreay took to social media to say goodbye to the Switchblade, who fired back a short response. You can see their exchange on Twitter below:. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Describes Rush Of WrestleMania Season
Seth Rollins is no stranger to the brightest lights and the biggest stages. “The Visionary” made his WrestleMania debut back in 2013 and for him, there’s nothing like the build up to ‘Mania season. In a recent interview with Windy City Gridiron, Rollins discussed the exhilaration that only WrestleMania season can bring.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Likes Post Claiming CM Punk Did Nothing Wrong At All Out 2022
Was CM Punk in the right with what he said and did following the infamous AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view event?. Punk has been suspended from AEW for months due to his scathing comments on the post-show media scrum, and for his role in the backstage fight. Some in AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Alex Riley Discusses Returning To In-Ring Action At NWA Nuff Said, Working With The Miz
Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley recently spoke with Pwmania about returning to in-ring action with the NWA at this Saturday’s ‘Nuff Said’ pay-per-view event against EC3 and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Working with The Miz: “It was a huge opportunity...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News On MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, Rampage, More
Mia Yim posted a new “Let’s Play” video where she plays some Phasmophobia with Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai. You can check that out below:. All Elite Wrestling posted the following video of AEW World Champion MJF, Eddie Kingston, Colt Cabana, and Bryce Remsberg appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast:
Comments / 0