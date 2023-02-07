According to WBOY, a new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later. According to the owners, Taters of Morgantown hopes to open in the old Cheese Louise building at 994 Willey Street within the next few months, pending food suppliers and licensing. It will have baked potatoes with customizable toppings at an affordable price.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO