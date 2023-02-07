ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

New Area Restaurant Opening in Former Eatery Site

According to WBOY, a new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later. According to the owners, Taters of Morgantown hopes to open in the old Cheese Louise building at 994 Willey Street within the next few months, pending food suppliers and licensing. It will have baked potatoes with customizable toppings at an affordable price.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Investigating Shooting of 68-Year-Old Female

Area law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call over the weekend in an incident where a report of a 68-year-old female being shot was confirmed, according to Randolph County Sheriff Robert R. Elbon, Jr. The call came into the 911 center in Randolph County on Saturday, Feb. 11. Responding...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy