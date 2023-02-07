Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2023 Trigg County Senior Night
Trigg County honored its senior basketball players and cheerleaders between games of Tuesday night’s doubleheader sweep of Caldwell County at Wildcat Gym. Recognized were cheerleaders Braelynn Johnson, Madison Kennedy and Alazah Reeves. Lady Wildcat seniors honored were Audrey Alexander, Tajah Grubbs, Kara Hyde and Olivia Noffsinger. Wildcats recognized were...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Close Door on Caldwell Late 63-52
Trigg County’s Olivia Noffsinger was honored on Senior Night at Wildcat Gym and received a trophy basketball for her 1,000th career point (which actually occurred last season). Oh, and she had 17 points and six assists to help the Lady Wildcats turn away Caldwell County 63-52 in what was...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Jack Reddick on Lyons Sizzling Start
The Lyon County Lyons picked up their 6th straight win Tuesday night by rolling past Madisonville in impressive fashion. The Lyons blitzed the Maroons out of the gate and never looked back. A big part of the start was the play of junior Jack Reddick, who spoke with YSE after the game.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Madisonville-North Hopkins
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big 75-58 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins Tuesday night in Eddyville. Check out some of the action from the game in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Vaughn Finishes Strong in Trigg Senior Night Win Over Caldwell
It took three quarters but the Trigg County Wildcats found a gameplan that finally worked and used it to beat the Caldwell County Tigers 71-62 Tuesday in Cadiz. That plan centered on Jhaden Vaughn attacking the basket. The Wildcat junior scored 16 of his 21 points in the decisive fourth quarter that saw Trigg County outscore Caldwell 33-24 to grab the win.
yoursportsedge.com
Christian County Names Samantha Self Next Volleyball Coach
Christian County High School has named Samantha Self as its next volleyball coach. The Greeneville, Tennessee native was a four-year varsity starter for her high school team with the Christian County gig her first high school head coaching job. A media release from the school said Self has four years of volleyball officiating experience at the high school and college levels.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcat Win Forces Three-Way District Tie for Second Place
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats’ 37-35 win over Livingston Central Monday night has thrown a wrench into the seeding process for the 5th District Tournament. And the Lady Wildcats would have it no other way. The win snapped a three-game district losing streak and forged a three-way tie for...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Clinch No. 3 District Seed by Downing Livingston Central
For the second time this season, Trigg County used a fast start to beat Livingston Central. By virtue of the Wildcats’ 85-61 win Monday, Trigg clinched the No. 3 seed in the district tournament. In December, Trigg scored the first 22 points of the game en route to a...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)
Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
Long Range Shooting Rallies Colonels Past Logan County
The Christian County Colonels rebounded from a tough district loss over the weekend by using a second-half rally to take a road win at Logan County. Jordan Miles hit for 27 points as the Colonels got past the Cougars 75-65. Christian County rallied after trailing by seven points at the...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Stop Skid With Win at Fort Campbell
Alecia Davis poured in 34 points for the second game in a row, and the University Heights Lady Blazers put the brakes on a four-game losing run with a 59-29 victory at Fort Campbell on Monday. Neither team lit it up in the early going, with Davis scoring eight of...
yoursportsedge.com
Weakened Blazers Hold Off Fort Campbell 74-71
It’s been almost 15 years since the Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team knocked off University Heights Academy, but with the Blazers missing eight players in the fallout of a bench-clearing altercation with Christian County in their last outing, the Falcons looked to take advantage on Monday. However, despite...
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Matt Alex Ladd Clinches Division Win
Trigg County’s Matt Alex Ladd won the heavyweight division of the IronCat Powerlifting Classic Saturday and became just the second lifter in the meet’s history to power clean 300 pounds. Watch Ladd clinch the win in this Max’s Moment.
thelevisalazer.com
13-year-old from Elkton/Todd County wins Grand Champion Fiddler at jamboree
SMITHVILLE, TN — Noah Goebel, from Elkton, KY and 2022 Grand Champion Fiddler of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree, performs at the Ryman Auditorium. 13-year-old Noah Goebel, Grand Champion Fiddler at the 51st Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival performed Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
Owensboro Health announces recipients of 2023 grant program
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health announced its Fiscal Year 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients. A news release says the grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs in addition to the health system’s four priority focus areas: Tobacco and Related Diseases, Older Adults and Aging, Arts in Healing and […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 02/09/2023
PADUCAH — Some areas are still dealing with strong winds as a line of storms continues to move through parts of our region. Temperatures in the 40s most of the day with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Drivers should maintain caution...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Calloway Co. Rape, Burglary In Custody
Mayfield, Ky.–Late Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Sheriff’s offices arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County on a Calloway County arrest warrant charging him with Rape and Burglary from an incident that occurred last month in Calloway County. He also caused several thousand dollars of damage to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s vehicle during the arrest, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.
Comments / 2