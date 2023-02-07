The Athletic Directors from Christian Co., Ft. Campbell, Hopkinsville and University Heights Academy recently met and set the dates and times for the upcoming 8th district tournament. The tournament will be hosted by University Heights Academy and played at Christian Co. High School’s Lyle Dunbar Gym. According to Blake Leach Athletic Director at Hopkinsville High School the boys will play on Monday, February 20th with the girls playing Tuesday, February 21st. The championship games will be played Thursday, February 23rd. The girl’s championship game at 5:30pm followed by the boy’s championship game. The pairings are listed below.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO