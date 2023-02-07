Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2023 Trigg County Senior Night
Trigg County honored its senior basketball players and cheerleaders between games of Tuesday night’s doubleheader sweep of Caldwell County at Wildcat Gym. Recognized were cheerleaders Braelynn Johnson, Madison Kennedy and Alazah Reeves. Lady Wildcat seniors honored were Audrey Alexander, Tajah Grubbs, Kara Hyde and Olivia Noffsinger. Wildcats recognized were...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Close Door on Caldwell Late 63-52
Trigg County’s Olivia Noffsinger was honored on Senior Night at Wildcat Gym and received a trophy basketball for her 1,000th career point (which actually occurred last season). Oh, and she had 17 points and six assists to help the Lady Wildcats turn away Caldwell County 63-52 in what was...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)
Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
Weakened Blazers Hold Off Fort Campbell 74-71
It’s been almost 15 years since the Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team knocked off University Heights Academy, but with the Blazers missing eight players in the fallout of a bench-clearing altercation with Christian County in their last outing, the Falcons looked to take advantage on Monday. However, despite...
yoursportsedge.com
Vaughn Finishes Strong in Trigg Senior Night Win Over Caldwell
It took three quarters but the Trigg County Wildcats found a gameplan that finally worked and used it to beat the Caldwell County Tigers 71-62 Tuesday in Cadiz. That plan centered on Jhaden Vaughn attacking the basket. The Wildcat junior scored 16 of his 21 points in the decisive fourth quarter that saw Trigg County outscore Caldwell 33-24 to grab the win.
yoursportsedge.com
Long Range Shooting Rallies Colonels Past Logan County
The Christian County Colonels rebounded from a tough district loss over the weekend by using a second-half rally to take a road win at Logan County. Jordan Miles hit for 27 points as the Colonels got past the Cougars 75-65. Christian County rallied after trailing by seven points at the...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Jack Reddick on Lyons Sizzling Start
The Lyon County Lyons picked up their 6th straight win Tuesday night by rolling past Madisonville in impressive fashion. The Lyons blitzed the Maroons out of the gate and never looked back. A big part of the start was the play of junior Jack Reddick, who spoke with YSE after the game.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Madisonville-North Hopkins
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big 75-58 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins Tuesday night in Eddyville. Check out some of the action from the game in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Christian County Names Samantha Self Next Volleyball Coach
Christian County High School has named Samantha Self as its next volleyball coach. The Greeneville, Tennessee native was a four-year varsity starter for her high school team with the Christian County gig her first high school head coaching job. A media release from the school said Self has four years of volleyball officiating experience at the high school and college levels.
whopam.com
8th District Basketball Tournament Dates, Times and Pairings Set
The Athletic Directors from Christian Co., Ft. Campbell, Hopkinsville and University Heights Academy recently met and set the dates and times for the upcoming 8th district tournament. The tournament will be hosted by University Heights Academy and played at Christian Co. High School’s Lyle Dunbar Gym. According to Blake Leach Athletic Director at Hopkinsville High School the boys will play on Monday, February 20th with the girls playing Tuesday, February 21st. The championship games will be played Thursday, February 23rd. The girl’s championship game at 5:30pm followed by the boy’s championship game. The pairings are listed below.
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Wins With Just 4 Players in Wild District Affair Against Caldwell
The Hopkins County Central Storm defeated the Caldwell County Tigers 72-51 in 7th District basketball action Monday night in Mortons Gap. Caldwell was already locked into the No. 3 seed for the district tournament in two weeks. But the win gives Hopkins Central a chance to play for the No. 1 seed when it hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday.
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
clarksvillenow.com
2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
whopam.com
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
WBKO
The first Black Librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney-Loving started working for the Warren County Public Library in the late 70s. She was notified about the job by late County Judge Executive Basil Griffin. “He said if you go up to the Bowling Green\Warren County Public...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Hopkinsville
The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking the community for help following a deadly shooting from Wednesday night.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0