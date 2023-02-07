ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Lady Wildcats Close Door on Caldwell Late 63-52

Trigg County’s Olivia Noffsinger was honored on Senior Night at Wildcat Gym and received a trophy basketball for her 1,000th career point (which actually occurred last season). Oh, and she had 17 points and six assists to help the Lady Wildcats turn away Caldwell County 63-52 in what was...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Storm Wins With Just 4 Players in Wild District Affair Against Caldwell

The Hopkins County Central Storm defeated the Caldwell County Tigers 72-51 in 7th District basketball action Monday night in Mortons Gap. Caldwell was already locked into the No. 3 seed for the district tournament in two weeks. But the win gives Hopkins Central a chance to play for the No. 1 seed when it hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Vaughn Finishes Strong in Trigg Senior Night Win Over Caldwell

It took three quarters but the Trigg County Wildcats found a gameplan that finally worked and used it to beat the Caldwell County Tigers 71-62 Tuesday in Cadiz. That plan centered on Jhaden Vaughn attacking the basket. The Wildcat junior scored 16 of his 21 points in the decisive fourth quarter that saw Trigg County outscore Caldwell 33-24 to grab the win.
CADIZ, KY
Lady Wildcat Win Forces Three-Way District Tie for Second Place

The Trigg County Lady Wildcats’ 37-35 win over Livingston Central Monday night has thrown a wrench into the seeding process for the 5th District Tournament. And the Lady Wildcats would have it no other way. The win snapped a three-game district losing streak and forged a three-way tie for...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)

Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
ELKTON, KY
VIDEO – Jack Reddick on Lyons Sizzling Start

The Lyon County Lyons picked up their 6th straight win Tuesday night by rolling past Madisonville in impressive fashion. The Lyons blitzed the Maroons out of the gate and never looked back. A big part of the start was the play of junior Jack Reddick, who spoke with YSE after the game.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Christian County Names Samantha Self Next Volleyball Coach

Christian County High School has named Samantha Self as its next volleyball coach. The Greeneville, Tennessee native was a four-year varsity starter for her high school team with the Christian County gig her first high school head coaching job. A media release from the school said Self has four years of volleyball officiating experience at the high school and college levels.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Long Range Shooting Rallies Colonels Past Logan County

The Christian County Colonels rebounded from a tough district loss over the weekend by using a second-half rally to take a road win at Logan County. Jordan Miles hit for 27 points as the Colonels got past the Cougars 75-65. Christian County rallied after trailing by seven points at the...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville Rolls at Clarksville Northwest 80-37

Bubba Leavell and Antonio Williams led Hopkinsville’s romp at Clarksville Northwest Tuesday night. Leavell had 20 points and eight assists while Williams finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Tigers rolled past the Vikings 80-37. Isaiah Manning added 13 points and 13 boards for Hoptown, which led...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Lady Blazers Stop Skid With Win at Fort Campbell

Alecia Davis poured in 34 points for the second game in a row, and the University Heights Lady Blazers put the brakes on a four-game losing run with a 59-29 victory at Fort Campbell on Monday. Neither team lit it up in the early going, with Davis scoring eight of...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Weakened Blazers Hold Off Fort Campbell 74-71

It’s been almost 15 years since the Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team knocked off University Heights Academy, but with the Blazers missing eight players in the fallout of a bench-clearing altercation with Christian County in their last outing, the Falcons looked to take advantage on Monday. However, despite...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Max’s Moment – Matt Alex Ladd Clinches Division Win

Trigg County’s Matt Alex Ladd won the heavyweight division of the IronCat Powerlifting Classic Saturday and became just the second lifter in the meet’s history to power clean 300 pounds. Watch Ladd clinch the win in this Max’s Moment.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night

WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Severe Weather Possible Early Thursday

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 3:00 Thursday afternoon. Sustained winds up to 25 MPH, with gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The NWS warns of unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs falling, and possibly some power outages....
PADUCAH, KY
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

