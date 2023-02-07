Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Close Door on Caldwell Late 63-52
Trigg County’s Olivia Noffsinger was honored on Senior Night at Wildcat Gym and received a trophy basketball for her 1,000th career point (which actually occurred last season). Oh, and she had 17 points and six assists to help the Lady Wildcats turn away Caldwell County 63-52 in what was...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg Lady Wildcats 63 Caldwell County 52
Trigg County’s girls opened up a double-digit lead late to knock off Caldwell County 63-52 on Senior Night at Wildcat Gym. Check out the Lady Wildcats and Lady Tigers in action in this YSE photo gallery. Lady Wildcats and Lady Tigers.
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Wins With Just 4 Players in Wild District Affair Against Caldwell
The Hopkins County Central Storm defeated the Caldwell County Tigers 72-51 in 7th District basketball action Monday night in Mortons Gap. Caldwell was already locked into the No. 3 seed for the district tournament in two weeks. But the win gives Hopkins Central a chance to play for the No. 1 seed when it hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday.
yoursportsedge.com
Vaughn Finishes Strong in Trigg Senior Night Win Over Caldwell
It took three quarters but the Trigg County Wildcats found a gameplan that finally worked and used it to beat the Caldwell County Tigers 71-62 Tuesday in Cadiz. That plan centered on Jhaden Vaughn attacking the basket. The Wildcat junior scored 16 of his 21 points in the decisive fourth quarter that saw Trigg County outscore Caldwell 33-24 to grab the win.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Madisonville-North Hopkins
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big 75-58 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins Tuesday night in Eddyville. Check out some of the action from the game in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcat Win Forces Three-Way District Tie for Second Place
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats’ 37-35 win over Livingston Central Monday night has thrown a wrench into the seeding process for the 5th District Tournament. And the Lady Wildcats would have it no other way. The win snapped a three-game district losing streak and forged a three-way tie for...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Finish Strong in Senior Night Win (w/PHOTOS)
Trailing by a point with three minutes to play on Tuesday against visiting Warren East, the Todd County Central girls’ basketball team closed the game on an 8-0 run to claim a 51-44 Senior Night victory. The win is the Lady Rebels’ second straight to improve to 13-10 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Jack Reddick on Lyons Sizzling Start
The Lyon County Lyons picked up their 6th straight win Tuesday night by rolling past Madisonville in impressive fashion. The Lyons blitzed the Maroons out of the gate and never looked back. A big part of the start was the play of junior Jack Reddick, who spoke with YSE after the game.
yoursportsedge.com
Christian County Names Samantha Self Next Volleyball Coach
Christian County High School has named Samantha Self as its next volleyball coach. The Greeneville, Tennessee native was a four-year varsity starter for her high school team with the Christian County gig her first high school head coaching job. A media release from the school said Self has four years of volleyball officiating experience at the high school and college levels.
yoursportsedge.com
Long Range Shooting Rallies Colonels Past Logan County
The Christian County Colonels rebounded from a tough district loss over the weekend by using a second-half rally to take a road win at Logan County. Jordan Miles hit for 27 points as the Colonels got past the Cougars 75-65. Christian County rallied after trailing by seven points at the...
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Rolls at Clarksville Northwest 80-37
Bubba Leavell and Antonio Williams led Hopkinsville’s romp at Clarksville Northwest Tuesday night. Leavell had 20 points and eight assists while Williams finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Tigers rolled past the Vikings 80-37. Isaiah Manning added 13 points and 13 boards for Hoptown, which led...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Stop Skid With Win at Fort Campbell
Alecia Davis poured in 34 points for the second game in a row, and the University Heights Lady Blazers put the brakes on a four-game losing run with a 59-29 victory at Fort Campbell on Monday. Neither team lit it up in the early going, with Davis scoring eight of...
yoursportsedge.com
Weakened Blazers Hold Off Fort Campbell 74-71
It’s been almost 15 years since the Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team knocked off University Heights Academy, but with the Blazers missing eight players in the fallout of a bench-clearing altercation with Christian County in their last outing, the Falcons looked to take advantage on Monday. However, despite...
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Matt Alex Ladd Clinches Division Win
Trigg County’s Matt Alex Ladd won the heavyweight division of the IronCat Powerlifting Classic Saturday and became just the second lifter in the meet’s history to power clean 300 pounds. Watch Ladd clinch the win in this Max’s Moment.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
whvoradio.com
Severe Weather Possible Early Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 3:00 Thursday afternoon. Sustained winds up to 25 MPH, with gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The NWS warns of unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs falling, and possibly some power outages....
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
Webster county crash leaves one injured
The Webster County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a crash in Sebree on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
