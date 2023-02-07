It took three quarters but the Trigg County Wildcats found a gameplan that finally worked and used it to beat the Caldwell County Tigers 71-62 Tuesday in Cadiz. That plan centered on Jhaden Vaughn attacking the basket. The Wildcat junior scored 16 of his 21 points in the decisive fourth quarter that saw Trigg County outscore Caldwell 33-24 to grab the win.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO