Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Judge declines to block Nevada lithium mine but says feds violated law
A federal judge has ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to redo parts of an environmental analysis for a planned lithium mine in Nevada but rejected a request by environmental groups to block the project outright. In her ruling Monday evening, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du, an Obama appointee, ruled that BLM must analyze…
Uncertainty plagues gun laws new and old after Supreme Court ruling
Washington — Less than a year after the Supreme Court issued its major decision expanding gun rights, the new legal test laid out by Justice Clarence Thomas in his majority opinion has reshaped the legal landscape for firearms laws and led to uncertainty over whether measures that aim to curb gun violence can survive legal scrutiny.The laws — those recently enacted in the states, as well as longstanding federal restrictions with broad support — are being tested in courtrooms from coast to coast, where judges are tasked with evaluating whether they are "consistent with the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation.""We're...
Native Dancers Want Arizona Gallery Owner Held on Hate Crime
PHOENIX (AP) — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner's racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges. Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three...
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
The Colorado River hits a boiling point
MUTINY ON THE COLORADO — Push is coming to shove on the West's most important river. The seven states that share water from the Colorado River are as close to open conflict over dwindling supplies as they've ever been. Six of them ganged up on California last week, arguing that it should bear the brunt of supply cuts because a greater share of the water evaporates before it gets that far downriver.
Ford to Announce $3.5 Billion Battery Plant in Michigan, Sources Say
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is set to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. Ford is expected to own and operate the plant with Chinese battery company China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as a technology partner to help develop the batteries, sources said. Ford declined to confirm the plans.
U.S. Adds 6 Chinese Entities Tied to Balloon Program to Export Blacklist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.
After nearly 2 decades in service, the F-22 has its first air-to-air kills — neither against the jets it was designed to fight
An F-22 fighter jet downed an unidentified "object" on Friday, just a few days after the same type of aircraft shot down a Chinese spy balloon.
Factbox-CCS? CHAdeMO? EV Charger Terms You Need to Know
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Biden administration next week is expected to detail requirements for its $7.5 billion subsidy for electric charging stations, a bid to jumpstart the country's adoption of electric vehicles (EV). Here are the terms and acronyms you need to know to understand the booming EV charger...
With China Looming, U.S. Signs MoU With Another Pacific Island State
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federated States of Micronesia, , reflecting a shared understanding on future U.S. assistance to the Pacific island country that Washington is anxious to keep out of China's orbit. The State Department...
U.S. Shoots Down Second Aerial Object Over Alaska
President Joe Biden on Friday ordered a fighter jet to shoot down an unidentified aerial object over northern Alaska, but neither the Pentagon nor the White House would characterize it as a Chinese surveillance balloon like the aircraft the U.S. shot down last week. [. READ:. U.S. Says It Shot...
China's JD.com Plans to Integrate ChatGPT Methods Into Its Product Services
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.Com plans to integrate ChatGPT methods and technical points into its product services, it said on Wednesday. Rival Alibaba Group is also developing a ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence (AI) tool that it said was undergoing internal testing. (This story has been corrected to show that...
Former Maui Official Gets 10 Years for Taking $2M in Bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for accepting $2 million in bribes from a Honolulu businessman in one of the biggest bribery cases in Hawaii history. Stewart Olani Stant, who was a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s...
