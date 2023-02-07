Read full article on original website
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Nationwide to give 5% cashback on supermarket spending
Nationwide customers can earn 5% cashback on their supermarket spending when shopping both online and in-store. The deal, capped at £10 a month, is available to both new and existing customers who have a current account with Nationwide. With food inflation hitting a record record 16.7% in January, this...
