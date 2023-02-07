Read full article on original website
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
