WEST CHESTER – The East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team fell to a red-hot West Chester, 72-54, in PSAC East action on Wednesday inside Hollinger Fieldhouse. The Warriors drop to 13-11 on the season and 9-9 in the conference while the Golden Rams push their winning streak to 10 games, putting their record at 17-7 overall and 14-4 in the PSAC.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO