Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
esuwarriors.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at Red-Hot West Chester
WEST CHESTER – The East Stroudsburg University women's basketball team fell to a red-hot West Chester, 72-54, in PSAC East action on Wednesday inside Hollinger Fieldhouse. The Warriors drop to 13-11 on the season and 9-9 in the conference while the Golden Rams push their winning streak to 10 games, putting their record at 17-7 overall and 14-4 in the PSAC.
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Softball Set to Begin 2023 Season with Florida Trip
EAST STROUDSBURG – Coming off a season where it shattered its program-record for wins, the East Stroudsburg University softball team looks to start the 2023 season on the right foot in the Sunshine State against Nova Southeastern, Palm Beach Atlantic and Barry this weekend. How to Follow: All contests...
esuwarriors.com
Throwers Represent ESU Track & Field at 115th Millrose Games
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The East Stroudsburg University men's and women's track & field teams were represented by a quartet of throwers at the 115th Millrose Games on Thursday evening from the Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory. Women's Throwers. Two-time All-American Elizabeth Makar highlighted the day...
esuwarriors.com
Men’s Wrestling Suffers 24-21 Loss to Seton Hill
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University men's wrestling team came up just short in a back and forth match as the Warriors dropped a 24-21 decision to Seton Hill in a PSAC dual on Tuesday night from Koehler Fieldhouse. The Warriors fall to 4-7 overall and 1-5 in...
esuwarriors.com
24 Warriors Named to 2022 NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad
GENEVA, N.Y. – Sporting the most selections, the national champion East Stroudsburg University field hockey team had 24 student-athletes named to the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II National Academic Squad, the organization announced on Thursday. Among those 24 recipients were six Warriors who were honored...
Comments / 0