Read full article on original website
Related
What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls
In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
WMNF
Florida nursing homes are seeing a major rise in severe violations
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NEWS_nursinghomesV.wav. Florida nursing homes are seeing a rise in severe violations. These incidents have practically doubled since 2019. Some of the reasons for these serious violations include staff shortages or inadequate training. According to the Tampa Bay Times, these citations were issued for things like neglect, abuse, and poor care. The cause of this increase in serious violations statewide is unclear. For example, a man was killed after he escaped from his facility in Florida undetected and was struck by a car. Residents escaping accounted for only a quarter of the violations last year.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
Inside the Magic
The Fight Is Done as Disney World President Releases Statement Over Florida Government Takeover
A tumultuous battle has been waged in Central Florida over the last year. The contention over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is something that has rattled the brains of many people since its future became the target of the Florida government and its leader, Governor Ron DeSantis. As...
espnswfl.com
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
click orlando
DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
995qyk.com
Florida Cities Where Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price
It’s a tough market to become a new homeowner. But on the bright side, there are some Florida cities where some homes are selling below their asking price. Some are even a quick drive from the Tampa Bay area. We got the list from Stacker, who analyzed data from Redfin. They’re data shows sales from the month of December 2022.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
USDA inspects Florida animal park after white rhino shot 15 times, killed
State and federal government officials have concluded their inspection on an animal park in Central Florida after a white rhinoceros was shot and killed when it tried to escape.
stpetecatalyst.com
What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes
You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
floridapolitics.com
Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid
Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
Study examines cannabis-related deaths in Florida
Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say they are the first to look at deaths across the state officially associated with cannabis and synthetic cannabis use.
News-Medical.net
Statewide analysis of deaths in Florida associated with cannabis use
In the United States, 49.6 million Americans ages 12 and older used cannabis or marijuana in 2020. More than 5.4 million Americans are medical cannabis patients. In Florida alone, where medical cannabis has been legal since 2014, there has been a 1,107.01 percent increase in the number of people with medical cannabis cards, from about 65,310 cardholders in 2018 to 788,297 as of Jan. 27.
fox13news.com
New report shows how Tampa Bay area stacks up against other communities in the US
TAMPA, Fla. - Quality of life, work balance, transit and housing affordability in Tampa Bay were among the aspects of life stacked up against similar cities around the country in a State of the Region report Friday. Tampa Bay Partnership worked with the University of South Florida and other partners...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor DeSantis Receives Three Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until February 25, 2023, to act on these bills. SB 6B – Transportation of Inspected Unauthorized Aliens.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts
It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
Florida bill aims to give job promotion preference to veterans & their relatives
A Florida bill filed in the state Senate Thursday would require the state and its political subdivisions to give promotional preference to some veterans or their relatives.
Pasco County Fire Rescue Launches Innovative Recruiting Effort
PASCO COUNTY, Fla – Pasco County Fire Rescue announces an innovative recruitment effort to hire State of Florida-certified paramedics. Pasco County Fire Rescue will pay all costs associated with their participation in gaining their State of Florida firefighting credential through our academy. This recruitment program
Comments / 0