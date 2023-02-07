ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

PSki17

New Florida Bill Would Outlaw Rent and Price Controls

In the wake of Florida's surging housing prices, some local counties, cities, and municipalities have been discussing rent control and limitation measures to provide relief to local residents. A new bill introduced in the Florida Senate would stop those measures dead in their tracks.
FLORIDA STATE
WMNF

Florida nursing homes are seeing a major rise in severe violations

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NEWS_nursinghomesV.wav. Florida nursing homes are seeing a rise in severe violations. These incidents have practically doubled since 2019. Some of the reasons for these serious violations include staff shortages or inadequate training. According to the Tampa Bay Times, these citations were issued for things like neglect, abuse, and poor care. The cause of this increase in serious violations statewide is unclear. For example, a man was killed after he escaped from his facility in Florida undetected and was struck by a car. Residents escaping accounted for only a quarter of the violations last year.
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

DeSantis asks for millions of dollars more to fight lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida state legislators to approve millions of dollars to help his office and other state agencies fight lawsuits stemming from new laws and executive orders. According to his budget proposal, which was unveiled last week, DeSantis is seeking to increase the...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Florida Cities Where Homes Are Selling Below Asking Price

It’s a tough market to become a new homeowner. But on the bright side, there are some Florida cities where some homes are selling below their asking price. Some are even a quick drive from the Tampa Bay area. We got the list from Stacker, who analyzed data from Redfin. They’re data shows sales from the month of December 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes

You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Frank White lands more major endorsements in Senate bid

Momentum continues for Panhandle Republican with backing from Patronis, Associated Industries of Florida. A Panhandle Republican continues to get major endorsements in his state Senate bid. Both Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Associated Industries of Florida are backing former state Rep. Frank White in his thus-far unopposed bid in...
FLORIDA STATE
News-Medical.net

Statewide analysis of deaths in Florida associated with cannabis use

In the United States, 49.6 million Americans ages 12 and older used cannabis or marijuana in 2020. More than 5.4 million Americans are medical cannabis patients. In Florida alone, where medical cannabis has been legal since 2014, there has been a 1,107.01 percent increase in the number of people with medical cannabis cards, from about 65,310 cardholders in 2018 to 788,297 as of Jan. 27.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

New report shows how Tampa Bay area stacks up against other communities in the US

TAMPA, Fla. - Quality of life, work balance, transit and housing affordability in Tampa Bay were among the aspects of life stacked up against similar cities around the country in a State of the Region report Friday. Tampa Bay Partnership worked with the University of South Florida and other partners...
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts

It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
FLORIDA STATE

