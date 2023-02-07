EL PASO, Ark. — The Winter Forage Conference, originally planned for Feb. 2, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23. Despite the new date the conference content remains the same, with the focus on drought conditions in 2022 and its extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.

