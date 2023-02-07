Read full article on original website
Related
OnlyInYourState
Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon
Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: February 9, 2023
ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING AND AWARDS BANQUET | CITIZEN OF THE YEAR | MEMBER OF THE MONTH | RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY | WELCOME NEW MEMBER | NETWORKING AT NOON | EVENT CALENDAR | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. 83rd Annual Membership Meeting and Awards Banquet. The 83rd Annual Membership Meeting and Awards Banquet...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart basketball starts the week 2-0
A long week on the road began in Hamburg on Tuesday night with both Stuttgart basketball teams grabbing wins. The senior boys coasted for a 64-34 win while the Ladybirds won a controversial overtime game, 43-42. The senior boys are now 13-5 overall and 7-3 in conference play. Coach Allison...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Lady Ricebirds crush Warren; senior boys fall in double-overtime thriller
Stuttgart traveled to the brand-new Lumberjack Arena on Thursday night for a conference tilt with Warren. Originally scheduled for last week, the games were postponed due to winter weather. This forced Stuttgart into playing three road games this week. The Ricebirds finish the gauntlet on Friday night when they travel to Little Rock Mills.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Larry Don Fortune of Casscoe
Larry Don Fortune, 77, of Casscoe passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Larry was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Stuttgart to Woodrow and Mildred “Babe” Fortune. He was a Stuttgart High School graduate, a cattle farmer, and member of Hunter’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Besides his parents,...
Sylvan Hills mom going to prom in daughter’s place
Finding a way to smile soon after the death of a loved one is rarely easy. It's especially true after five current and former Sylvan Hills students were killed in a Wyoming crash last month.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Sarah Grace Hall of Casscoe
Sarah Grace Hall, 18, of Casscoe passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Sarah Grace was born Jan. 19, 2005, in Stuttgart to Jamie and Jennifer Hall. She was a member of Jesus Name Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her...
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens second central Arkansas location
Good news for fans of chicken and beer as a new restaurant opening is set for Little Rock in February.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart officers attend EMT training
Some Stuttgart Police Department officers are attending EMT training. Chief David Parker said the officers are using their free time to attend classes. “The officers attending the EMT training are all volunteers and are not being paid by the police department,” Parker said. Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala said law...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Rescue Road seeks Stuttgart-area foster homes to help save shelter dogs; forever homes await dogs in Northeast
Rescue Road is seeking immediate foster homes in Arkansas for shelter dogs. The non-profit organization’s program leader in Stuttgart Babe Free said the group saves dogs from high-kill shelters. “All city-owned shelters in Arkansas are kill shelters, unfortunately. Our goal is to focus on getting shelter dogs out so...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Valentine’s Day gift basket fundraiser to benefit Baptist Health Medical Center
The Baptist Health Medical Center Stuttgart Auxiliary Giftshop is holding a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser. The hospital’s auxiliary gift shop is a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) project. RSVP Program Manager Jennifer “Pooh” White said the group is selling baskets that are great gifts for kids and adults.
Why everyone in Little Rock is talking about this banana statue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a brand new statue in Little Rock and it has certainly captured the attention of nearly every person that sees it. The new artwork entitled "On a Roll" was created by Jack Hill and shipped to the city by the National Sculptors' Guild earlier this week.
Arkansas man mourns family in Turkey killed in earthquake
Rescue efforts continue today for people trapped under rubble following deadly earthquakes Monday and Sunday in Turkey and Syria. As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had risen to nearly 8,000 people.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Winter Forage Conference, focused on surviving drought, rescheduled to Feb 23
EL PASO, Ark. — The Winter Forage Conference, originally planned for Feb. 2, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23. Despite the new date the conference content remains the same, with the focus on drought conditions in 2022 and its extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Prairie Bayou WMA is a hidden gem for small game hunters, dog runners
CARLISLE – Almost hidden away, about seven miles south of this Prairie County seat, is a 473-acre Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management area that offers opportunities for small game, deer, and waterfowl hunters as well as a great expanse to exercise hunting dogs. The WMA lies in...
Comments / 0