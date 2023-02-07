ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon

Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: February 9, 2023

ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING AND AWARDS BANQUET | CITIZEN OF THE YEAR | MEMBER OF THE MONTH | RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY | WELCOME NEW MEMBER | NETWORKING AT NOON | EVENT CALENDAR | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. 83rd Annual Membership Meeting and Awards Banquet. The 83rd Annual Membership Meeting and Awards Banquet...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart basketball starts the week 2-0

A long week on the road began in Hamburg on Tuesday night with both Stuttgart basketball teams grabbing wins. The senior boys coasted for a 64-34 win while the Ladybirds won a controversial overtime game, 43-42. The senior boys are now 13-5 overall and 7-3 in conference play. Coach Allison...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Lady Ricebirds crush Warren; senior boys fall in double-overtime thriller

Stuttgart traveled to the brand-new Lumberjack Arena on Thursday night for a conference tilt with Warren. Originally scheduled for last week, the games were postponed due to winter weather. This forced Stuttgart into playing three road games this week. The Ricebirds finish the gauntlet on Friday night when they travel to Little Rock Mills.
STUTTGART, AR
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Larry Don Fortune of Casscoe

Larry Don Fortune, 77, of Casscoe passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Larry was born Nov. 30, 1945, in Stuttgart to Woodrow and Mildred “Babe” Fortune. He was a Stuttgart High School graduate, a cattle farmer, and member of Hunter’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Besides his parents,...
CASSCOE, AR
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Grace Hall of Casscoe

Sarah Grace Hall, 18, of Casscoe passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Sarah Grace was born Jan. 19, 2005, in Stuttgart to Jamie and Jennifer Hall. She was a member of Jesus Name Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her...
CASSCOE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart officers attend EMT training

Some Stuttgart Police Department officers are attending EMT training. Chief David Parker said the officers are using their free time to attend classes. “The officers attending the EMT training are all volunteers and are not being paid by the police department,” Parker said. Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala said law...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Valentine’s Day gift basket fundraiser to benefit Baptist Health Medical Center

The Baptist Health Medical Center Stuttgart Auxiliary Giftshop is holding a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser. The hospital’s auxiliary gift shop is a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) project. RSVP Program Manager Jennifer “Pooh” White said the group is selling baskets that are great gifts for kids and adults.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Winter Forage Conference, focused on surviving drought, rescheduled to Feb 23

EL PASO, Ark. — The Winter Forage Conference, originally planned for Feb. 2, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23. Despite the new date the conference content remains the same, with the focus on drought conditions in 2022 and its extraordinary impact on the cattle industry in Arkansas as well as much of the country. As water supplies became increasingly scarce throughout the summer, pastures and forage stocks throughout the Mid-South and beyond dwindled, and many producers were forced to cull their herds.
EL PASO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Prairie Bayou WMA is a hidden gem for small game hunters, dog runners

CARLISLE – Almost hidden away, about seven miles south of this Prairie County seat, is a 473-acre Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife management area that offers opportunities for small game, deer, and waterfowl hunters as well as a great expanse to exercise hunting dogs. The WMA lies in...
CARLISLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy