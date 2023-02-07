ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Kait 8

New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Another push to get recreational marijuana legalized in Arkansas is now at the state Capitol. According to content partner KNWA, State Senator Joshua Bryant introduced an amendment on Feb. 10 because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests”.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected

Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNOE TV8

Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Spring Walk Across Arkansas registration opens February 27

Walk Across Arkansas is an eight-week exercise program organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, with the goal of helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and registration opens online on Monday, Feb. 27, at walk.uada.edu.
ARKANSAS STATE
telecompetitor.com

Report: Over $50M in Arkansas Broadband Funding Headed to Seven Companies

Cox Communications is set to get $14.2 million in broadband funding from the state of Arkansas, according to a report published by local media outlet Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Cox will contribute additional funding for total project costs of $19.6 million. Six other companies also will be getting funding for a...
ARKANSAS STATE
Four States News

Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023

On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

New Capitol exhibit focuses on postal history in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston invites the public to come to the State Capitol and view the newly installed exhibit, “Special Delivery: Postal History in Arkansas.”. “Our State Capitol curators have done a great job, as always, on this exhibit. It is very...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas’ rooftop solar expansion

Arkansas’ major electricity companies favor proposed legislation that likely would end the state’s boom in rooftop solar generation.  Renewable energy advocates counter that such efforts will dismantle consumer-friendly policies put in place by the Legislature only four years ago. Introduced Wednesday by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, House Bill 1370 would end the state’s current policy […] The post Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas’ rooftop solar expansion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
redriverradio.org

Bill Advances To Extend Parental Leave For Arkansas High School Students

PARENTAL LEAVE FOR ARKANSAS TEENS- Arkansas lawmakers will consider a bill that if approved, would grant a minimum period of leave for high school students after giving birth. Rep. Ashley Hudson, Democrat of Little Rock sponsored Bill 1161; appearing before members of the House Education committee on Tuesday, she explained how the bill would help students dealing with a pregnancy avoid legal problems concerning school attendance.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Janet B. Carson Master Gardener scholarship open to high school seniors

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas high school seniors interested in pursuing a plant sciences degree may benefit from a scholarship opportunity available through the Arkansas Master Gardener program. The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and...
ARKANSAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
ARKANSAS STATE

