FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kait 8
New amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas introduced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Another push to get recreational marijuana legalized in Arkansas is now at the state Capitol. According to content partner KNWA, State Senator Joshua Bryant introduced an amendment on Feb. 10 because he wants the language to be decided by elected representatives and not “big money, out-of-state interests”.
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Rural emergency hospital proposal passes Arkansas Senate unanimously
A proposed state law that could bolster federal funding for rural hospitals as an incentive to specialize in emergency and outpatient care passed the Arkansas Senate and was sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk Thursday. House Bill 1127 received “yes” votes from all 34 senators, with one senator...
KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
Arkansas Paisley’s Law inspires federal bill for stillborn reform
An Arkansas law could become the model for the country when it comes to recognizing parents of stillborn children.
A clinic in central Arkansas not requiring health insurance to open health care to many in Little Rock
A Central Arkansas health clinic isn’t requiring insurance for you to get the medical care you need.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Spring Walk Across Arkansas registration opens February 27
Walk Across Arkansas is an eight-week exercise program organized each spring and fall by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, with the goal of helping Arkansans improve their health. Participation is free, and registration opens online on Monday, Feb. 27, at walk.uada.edu.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
Study shows Arkansas combined sales tax rate third highest in nation
A study released Tuesday shows Arkansas has one of the highest sales tax rates in the nation.
telecompetitor.com
Report: Over $50M in Arkansas Broadband Funding Headed to Seven Companies
Cox Communications is set to get $14.2 million in broadband funding from the state of Arkansas, according to a report published by local media outlet Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Cox will contribute additional funding for total project costs of $19.6 million. Six other companies also will be getting funding for a...
menastar.com
How gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Arkansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens second central Arkansas location
Good news for fans of chicken and beer as a new restaurant opening is set for Little Rock in February.
Arkansas House Fifth Week Report 2023
On the 5th week of the Regular Session, the House passed legislation addressing substance abuse, teen pregnancy, public assistance, and transportation. The House passed HB1144. This bill creates the Arkansas Family Treatment Specialty Court Act.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
New Capitol exhibit focuses on postal history in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston invites the public to come to the State Capitol and view the newly installed exhibit, “Special Delivery: Postal History in Arkansas.”. “Our State Capitol curators have done a great job, as always, on this exhibit. It is very...
Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas’ rooftop solar expansion
Arkansas’ major electricity companies favor proposed legislation that likely would end the state’s boom in rooftop solar generation. Renewable energy advocates counter that such efforts will dismantle consumer-friendly policies put in place by the Legislature only four years ago. Introduced Wednesday by Rep. Lanny Fite, R-Benton, House Bill 1370 would end the state’s current policy […] The post Legislation threatens to hamstring Arkansas’ rooftop solar expansion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
redriverradio.org
Bill Advances To Extend Parental Leave For Arkansas High School Students
PARENTAL LEAVE FOR ARKANSAS TEENS- Arkansas lawmakers will consider a bill that if approved, would grant a minimum period of leave for high school students after giving birth. Rep. Ashley Hudson, Democrat of Little Rock sponsored Bill 1161; appearing before members of the House Education committee on Tuesday, she explained how the bill would help students dealing with a pregnancy avoid legal problems concerning school attendance.
Bill passed in Arkansas House looks to give equal choice to expecting mothers in some businesses
Arkansas lawmakers gave the first ‘OK’ to a bill aimed at giving equal incentives to expecting mothers in certain businesses who want to keep their baby.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Janet B. Carson Master Gardener scholarship open to high school seniors
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas high school seniors interested in pursuing a plant sciences degree may benefit from a scholarship opportunity available through the Arkansas Master Gardener program. The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and...
tourcounsel.com
Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
KATV
New complaints filed on Arkansas contractor whose license was revoked in 2018
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KATV) — A fencing contractor who had his license revoked more than four years ago is still taking on jobs and leaving them unfinished. Mark Curtis, who is operating under the business name MC Construction LLC, is taking money from homeowners and either not finishing the job or cutting corners according to complaints Seven On Your Side has received.
