Zephyrhills, FL

LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
hernandosun.com

1946 Wine, Beer and Small Plates showcases classy food, craft beers, and oodles of local character

A quartet of hospitality folk is behind a new food and wine bar in Brooksville inspired by resident Tim Plumadore. “Called 1946 Wine, Beer & Small Plates, it was conceived following a conversation with my high school friend, Jason Canals, during a Bucs game last October,” said Tim. “I was in real estate for a while, and the location of 1946 was actually my former business office.”
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, Feb. 11

Many mer-memories will be made at the Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, which is a free public event set to take place from 11 am to 3 pm on February 11, at Hernando Park in Brooksville. Now for the first time, two permanent murals will be joining their mobile counterparts in an exhibit “Grown in Brooksville.” This was a theme that focused on the rural community, with artist renditions of this theme encompassing animals, agriculture, gardening or the people and families behind it all – past and present. So, it’s safe to say that you should expect to see lots of glorious oak trees, sunflowers and farm animals.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Sherwood Florist ‘It’s a gentleman’s holiday’

“I have rose petals at my feet every day,” said Tracy Mills, owner of Sherwood Florist in Spring Hill. “Valentine’s Day is our busiest time, and it’s a fabulous time,” she added. Sherwood Florist is one of Hernando County’s longest-operating flower shops, and during the...
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

30th Anniversary of Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival

Weeki Wachee, Florida – The 30th Anniversary of the Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival will be held on March 3rd, 4th, and 5th at Linda Pedersen Park, 6400 Shoal Line Blvd. The festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, the annual swamp monster costume contest, live blacksmithing presented by the Bearded Brotherhood and Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA), prize raffles, and live entertainment.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project

The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas

UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WESH

5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
TAMPA, FL
techxplore.com

How a drone from a Tampa Walmart makes deliveries

On the edge of Tampa, bordering Pasco County, Matthew Credle prepared a drone to make deliveries from a Walmart parking lot by air. Wind gusts? Check. Motors? Check. Battery power? Check. Pilots have the necessary licenses with them? Check. Credle, the 30-year-old Tampa DroneUp hub leader, didn't know when the...
TAMPA, FL

