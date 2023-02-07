Read full article on original website
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Biden to veto any measure seeking cuts in Social Security or MedicareUSA DiarioFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
hernandosun.com
1946 Wine, Beer and Small Plates showcases classy food, craft beers, and oodles of local character
A quartet of hospitality folk is behind a new food and wine bar in Brooksville inspired by resident Tim Plumadore. “Called 1946 Wine, Beer & Small Plates, it was conceived following a conversation with my high school friend, Jason Canals, during a Bucs game last October,” said Tim. “I was in real estate for a while, and the location of 1946 was actually my former business office.”
Tiger Woods’ Popstroke to open Tampa location next week
Tiger Woods' Popstroke putting course will open its Tampa location next week.
hernandosun.com
Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, Feb. 11
Many mer-memories will be made at the Florida Mermaid Trail Festival and Mobile Mural Unveiling, which is a free public event set to take place from 11 am to 3 pm on February 11, at Hernando Park in Brooksville. Now for the first time, two permanent murals will be joining their mobile counterparts in an exhibit “Grown in Brooksville.” This was a theme that focused on the rural community, with artist renditions of this theme encompassing animals, agriculture, gardening or the people and families behind it all – past and present. So, it’s safe to say that you should expect to see lots of glorious oak trees, sunflowers and farm animals.
hernandosun.com
Sherwood Florist ‘It’s a gentleman’s holiday’
“I have rose petals at my feet every day,” said Tracy Mills, owner of Sherwood Florist in Spring Hill. “Valentine’s Day is our busiest time, and it’s a fabulous time,” she added. Sherwood Florist is one of Hernando County’s longest-operating flower shops, and during the...
hernandosun.com
30th Anniversary of Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival
Weeki Wachee, Florida – The 30th Anniversary of the Weeki Wachee Swamp Festival will be held on March 3rd, 4th, and 5th at Linda Pedersen Park, 6400 Shoal Line Blvd. The festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, the annual swamp monster costume contest, live blacksmithing presented by the Bearded Brotherhood and Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA), prize raffles, and live entertainment.
Hillsborough County To Hold Shred Fest 2023 On March 4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready for drive-thru spring cleaning to help prevent identity theft. Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host Shred Fest 2023 on Saturday, March 4, from 9 -11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL
First market in downtown Lakeland set to open
Santana has been running Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop for about a decade downtown. Next door to it, she is opening Bodega Market.
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023
Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
stpetecatalyst.com
Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project
The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station
TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
Man in Clearwater accused of scratching Corvette, causing $3k in damage
Police said a man in Clearwater caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Corvette after he scratched the side of a vehicle with an unknown object.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
stpetecatalyst.com
Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas
UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
WESH
5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
techxplore.com
How a drone from a Tampa Walmart makes deliveries
On the edge of Tampa, bordering Pasco County, Matthew Credle prepared a drone to make deliveries from a Walmart parking lot by air. Wind gusts? Check. Motors? Check. Battery power? Check. Pilots have the necessary licenses with them? Check. Credle, the 30-year-old Tampa DroneUp hub leader, didn't know when the...
