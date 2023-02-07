Read full article on original website
CATEC money is coming from the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools is paying $5.3 million to buy out Albemarle County's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, but that amount of money isn't coming out of thin air. It will be coming from the city's budget, but Councilor Michael Payne says the...
CPD to hold hiring blitz to fill open officer positions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are more than two dozen open officer positions at the Charlottesville Police Department, so it will be hosting a hiring blitz. The event will take place at Charlottesville High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. The department says no experience...
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown preparing for flower planter competition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friends of Charlottesville Downtown is preparing for the first flower planter competition for businesses on the Downtown Mall. The competition begins with a flower market, where businesses can get all the supplies they need to create a beautiful flower arrangement to set outside their stores.
CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont announces retirement
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The person who has been leading the Hospice of the Piedmont for nearly seven years is retiring. According to a release, HOP President and CEO Ron Cottrell announced Thursday that he would be retiring from his position. He joined HOP in 2016 after working in...
COVID vaccines now included in annual schedules
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- COVID-19 shots are now included in schedules of routinely recommended vaccines. These schedules summarize current vaccine recommendations but don't set requirements for schools or workplaces. As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report noting the addition of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kochis holds walk-and talk-on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis held his weekly walk-and-talk on the Downtown Mall on Thursday. In an effort to get to know the people in his new community, Kochis has been holding these events around the city. Through them, he hopes to hear personal stories...
Center at Belvedere director announces retirement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After more than two decades at the helm, the executive director of the Center at Belvedere will be retiring. Peter Thompson has been the executive director for more than 23 years and he says his retirement will go into effect in December. “It has...
CASPCA Board of Directors hires law firm to conduct third-party investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Board of Directors of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA released information on Wednesday on an investigation into alleged mismanagement and mistreatment of animals at the shelter. The board hired the law firm McGuireWoods to handle the third-party investigation. McGuireWoods said the investigation will take at least...
At the Paramount - Feb. 10
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events, including Our Planet Live, the Charlottesville Ballet, JABA Digs Jazz, and much more. For more information, click here.
Annual 'Ink to End Lyme' event raising awareness
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, Om Tattoo will be hosting the sixth annual “Ink to End Lyme” event. During the month of February, tattoo shops across the nation work to raise money that will go toward getting better testing and better treatment for the disease. According...
Carver Rec opens late on Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Maintenance issues forced the city to cancel some programs at one of its recreation centers on Friday morning. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says work meant Carver Recreation Center opened at 12 p.m. Friday instead of its usual time. All classes and programs...
Warmer temperatures helping to give early start to spring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gardeners in Central Virginia says warmer temperatures are causing some plants to start blooming earlier than normal. Norm Carlson, the operation manager at Snow's Garden Center, says that with the temperatures constantly above average, what people should pay attention to is the weather just in case there is a cold snap.
Deeds responds to amendment concerning Ellis appointment being rejected
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State Senator Creigh Deeds proposed an amendment that would have removed Bert Ellis from the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. However, that amendment failed earlier this week. "He and I obviously have a lot of policy disagreements," said Deeds. The amendment was proposed last...
Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
Ellis' appointment to BOV goes through
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A controversial appointee will be taking up a position with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. Bert Ellis was nominated by Governor Glenn Youngkin, sparking concerns from various groups on Grounds. Earlier this month, Democratic lawmakers in the state Senate did not give their...
Feel Good Friday: Charlottesville City Schools recognizes important staff members
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- School counselors play a big role in student lives, and one area school division is looking to highlight them. “They are kind of responsible for three different domains: the academic development of our students, the career development of our students, and the personal, social, or mental wellness of our students,” said Patrick Farrell, Behavior Support Specialist for Charlottesville High School.
Cavaliers driven by example of last season's NCAA champs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As back-to-back NCAA champions, Lars Tiffany and Virginia thought they knew where the bar was to win another championship last spring, but Maryland showed the Cavaliers otherwise. "We knew it was tough to get back there, the land of great is lonely, to get back...
County operations resume after power outage in McIntire Road area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A power outage shut down one of the administrative office buildings for Albemarle County for a time on Wednesday. The outage occurred around 11 a.m., causing Albemarle County to suspend all services provided at the County Office Building on McIntire Road. The outage, which...
Police confirm one killed in crash in Stanardsville
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that has killed one person in Greene County. According to police, the crash occurred around 7:05 a.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of Spotswood Trail in Stanardsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Spotswood Trail was...
Accepting nominations for heroes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for heroes. The annual Celebration of Heroes is coming up, and it will be honoring people from this area who have saved a life, performed an act of courage, or unselfishly served and gave inspirational leadership to the community while also raising funds to help the Red Cross help those in need.
