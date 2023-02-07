ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home.  He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention.  Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

Ralphie the ‘demon’ dog adopted by new owner who is 'completely in love'

Despite the dog shelter who looked after him having very few good things to say about Ralphie, the 26-pound "jerk" of a French bulldog, in a now-viral adoption ad, the pup has been re-homed!. In an update on Feb. 4, Niagara SPCA shared that Ralphie has been doing really well...
Sachin

A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted

Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
9NEWS

115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
DENVER, CO
pethelpful.com

Puppy's Precious Reaction to Seeing Dad Come Out of the Store Is Too Cute

As a parent, leaving your little ones to run errands or go to work is one of the hardest things you have to do. They look at you with the saddest eyes, begging you to stay. And they won't look away until the second you come back. Turns out animals are no different.
CBS Sacramento

Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it

STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
STOCKTON, CA
