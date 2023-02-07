Read full article on original website
Related
PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home. He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention. Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
Arcanine has been at shelter for almost 10 years | Forgotten Friends
CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. What would you say if we told you that this week we...
Husky Mourning the Loss of His Sibling Breaks Hearts: 'I'm Sorry Buddy'
"This is heartbreaking, they were brothers," one TikTok user commented.
TODAY.com
Ralphie the ‘demon’ dog adopted by new owner who is 'completely in love'
Despite the dog shelter who looked after him having very few good things to say about Ralphie, the 26-pound "jerk" of a French bulldog, in a now-viral adoption ad, the pup has been re-homed!. In an update on Feb. 4, Niagara SPCA shared that Ralphie has been doing really well...
Dog Waiting for Cuddles at Office Door Breaks Hearts As Nobody Stops
"YOU WAIT RIGHT THERE LOLA I'M ON MY WAY," said one commenter after seeing a TikTok video featuring a dog forlornly waiting to be petted.
Watch as sobbing owner wades through river to be reunited with her missing dog
Alifiya Mohamedbhai feared dachshund Violet had been stolen after she disappeared in Reddish Vale Country Park, Greater Manchester.
Dog Chained Up And Abandoned With No Food Or Water For 3 Freezing Days
“They made absolutely no effort whatsoever,” the Monmouth County SPCA told HuffPost of the owners, who have been charged with animal cruelty.
Laughter as Dachshund Caught Stomping Her Foot Because She's Hungry
"Only a sausage would do this! love it they're so bossy," one user said.
Animal shelter reunites dog with owner who abandoned her due to homelessness: 'Incredible update'
A Tennessee animal shelter says it has reunited a homeless owner with the dog she abandoned due to financial pressures. McKamey Animal Center says it is arranging them a "safe haven."
A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted
Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
A Dog Was Cemented To The Ground & 'Left To Die' Before A Florida Shelter Saved The Day
A dog was cemented to the ground and got stuck into a sidewalk in Boca Raton, FL before an animal shelter came to the rescue. The animal "was left to die" and had a hideous smell before being found by members of the Tri-County Humane, a non-profit shelter rescuing animals in Florida.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
Hoarding couple found dead surrounded by 150 starving cats in their dilapidated Westchester home
Police found 150 cats sick and starving at a house in Westchester County, New York, after finding their owners dead during a wellness check on Monday 30 January. A charity looks to rehome the animals.
Hysterical Moment Dog Fakes a Bad Leg Until Owner Tells Her To 'Cut It Out'
"And the best actor award goes to..." one TikTok user wrote after seeing the Frenchie's dramatics.
pethelpful.com
Puppy's Precious Reaction to Seeing Dad Come Out of the Store Is Too Cute
As a parent, leaving your little ones to run errands or go to work is one of the hardest things you have to do. They look at you with the saddest eyes, begging you to stay. And they won't look away until the second you come back. Turns out animals are no different.
Caught on camera: woman dumps puppy over fence of Stockton home, finders adopt it
STOCKTON -- The "smile you're on camera sign" outside Pablo Meza's home was no deterrent to a woman caught on surveillance video outside his Stockton home. She can be seen in the footage driving up and dumping an 8-week-old puppy over the fence and into the front yard. The woman drove away, abandoning the confused pup."Just looking at that video, I looked at it a few times and every time it would just touch my heart," said Meza. Pablo Meza found the puppy wandering in his front yard after a neighbor texted him that his puppy was trying to get out. Meza...
Rescue Cat Using 'Sign Language' to Tell Owner He's Hungry Melts Hearts
"He's directing a orchestra," joked one TikTok user, while another ordered "Give that baby whatever he wants."
Golden Retriever Mom Chased by 9 Puppies Melts Hearts—'Parade of Happiness'
"This is definitely what heaven looks like," said one TikTok user, while another described the clip as "cuteness overload."
Canine trainer reveals the two worst-behaved dog breeds are the Cocker Spaniel and Cane Corso
Canine behaviourist Will Atherton has spilled on which two dog breeds he most frequently sees with behaviour problems in his line of work.
Dog Runs Straight to Grandmother's Grave on First Visit to Cemetery
The goldendoodle was adopted years after his owner's mother passed away.
The Waynedale News
Fort Wayne, IN
458
Followers
1K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT
Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.https://waynedalenews.com/
Comments / 0