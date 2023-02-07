CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Central Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for heroes. The annual Celebration of Heroes is coming up, and it will be honoring people from this area who have saved a life, performed an act of courage, or unselfishly served and gave inspirational leadership to the community while also raising funds to help the Red Cross help those in need.

