CapMetro driver home from hospital after bus shooting early Sunday
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, a CapMetro spokesperson told KXAN.
What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?
So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
Up to $5,000 reward for ID info on Texas stash houses, meth labs, pill press ops
If you think you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/650
wdhn.com
Woman accused of abandoning children in Texas could be in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police in a small town outside Houston believe a woman accused of abandoning her two children in September could be in the Mobile area. Raven Forest Police said in a Facebook post that they are working with Mobile Police on the case. RFPD said a...
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
KTLO
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement arrest armed Texan fugitive couple
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) – On Friday Randolph County sheriff deputies, Pocahontas police officers, and Arkansas State Police arrested an armed couple from Texas. According to our content partners at Region 8 News the Arkansas State Police sent a tip to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell on Thursday about a fugitive couple on the run from Texas that were passing through the state.
Texas couple charged in 10 juvenile fentanyl poisonings, including 3 deaths
(The Center Square) – A couple from north Texas has been charged in connection with 10 fentanyl poisonings of juveniles, three of which were fatal, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton says. “To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a news release. “To deal fentanyl to minors – naive middle and high school students – is to shatter futures. These defendants’ alleged actions are simply despicable. We can never replace the three teenagers...
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
Family confirms Georgetown ISD student death caused by fentanyl
The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.
fox7austin.com
Missing: Police looking for woman last seen walking away from North Austin hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman who was last seen walking away from a North Austin hospital. Police say 66-year-old Robin Renee Jordan has been diagnosed with cognitive issues. She was reported missing on February 10. On February 10,...
Man to serve 36 years in prison for 2019 murder
On Jan. 23, a man pleaded guilty to murder for a June 2019 incident. He was then sentenced to serve 36 years in state prison.
Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death
Police are re-investigating the death of Sarah Jean Hartsfield's previous fiancé following the alleged murder of her husband. KPRC's Bryce Newberry reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
news4sanantonio.com
Police in Texas searching for family of special needs teen who was found wandering alone
Police in Texas are searching for the family of a special needs teen who was found wandering alone last month. Midland police say the boy was found walking in an alley. He is non-verbal, and between the ages of 13 and 17. Police believe his name is Cordarius because he wrote it several times when prompted by investigators.
Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
The woman allegedly smashed her husband's car with a baseball bat before backing her car into it.
fox7austin.com
Texas Humane Heroes introduces Pet of the Weekend Abel
Christian Long talks about a dog looking for a good home. Abel is about two-months-old and is the last one from a quartet of puppies.
Lansing Daily
Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor’s Dogs
A 30-year-old Texas man was killed on Wednesday after he tried to save his dog while the animal was being attacked by his neighbor’s dogs. Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told Fox 26 that authorities believe the man — who has not yet been publicly named — was inside his home in Houston when he heard … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting
Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo found dead at 34 in Austin
Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on 'Days of Our Lives,' has died, according to TMZ. He was 34.
KXAN
Kaxan, beloved mascot of KXAN, diagnosed with brain cancer
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several months of diminished mobility and behavioral changes, a neurologist has found a large tumor in KXAN mascot Kaxan’s brain. If you have been a frequent viewer of KXAN over the last ten years, you have likely seen this handsome fluff ball appear alongside Jim Spencer, KXAN’s former chief meteorologist.
