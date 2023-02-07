(The Center Square) – A couple from north Texas has been charged in connection with 10 fentanyl poisonings of juveniles, three of which were fatal, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton says. “To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a news release. “To deal fentanyl to minors – naive middle and high school students – is to shatter futures. These defendants’ alleged actions are simply despicable. We can never replace the three teenagers...

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO