Buchanan Dam, TX

US105

What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KTLO

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement arrest armed Texan fugitive couple

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) – On Friday Randolph County sheriff deputies, Pocahontas police officers, and Arkansas State Police arrested an armed couple from Texas. According to our content partners at Region 8 News the Arkansas State Police sent a tip to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell on Thursday about a fugitive couple on the run from Texas that were passing through the state.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
The Center Square

Texas couple charged in 10 juvenile fentanyl poisonings, including 3 deaths

(The Center Square) – A couple from north Texas has been charged in connection with 10 fentanyl poisonings of juveniles, three of which were fatal, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton says. “To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a news release. “To deal fentanyl to minors – naive middle and high school students – is to shatter futures. These defendants’ alleged actions are simply despicable. We can never replace the three teenagers...
CARROLLTON, TX
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
AUSTIN, TX
Lansing Daily

Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor’s Dogs

A 30-year-old Texas man was killed on Wednesday after he tried to save his dog while the animal was being attacked by his neighbor’s dogs. Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told Fox 26 that authorities believe the man — who has not yet been publicly named — was inside his home in Houston when he heard … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
HOUSTON, TX
The Highlander

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
KXAN

Kaxan, beloved mascot of KXAN, diagnosed with brain cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several months of diminished mobility and behavioral changes, a neurologist has found a large tumor in KXAN mascot Kaxan’s brain. If you have been a frequent viewer of KXAN over the last ten years, you have likely seen this handsome fluff ball appear alongside Jim Spencer, KXAN’s former chief meteorologist.
AUSTIN, TX

