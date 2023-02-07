Uber Freight’s EBITDA in the fourth quarter improved from a year ago, but sequentially it took a significant downturn from the third quarter. Uber Freight’s (NYSE: UBER) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were barely positive in the third quarter, coming in at $1 million. But it reversed itself in Q4 when the digital brokerage and shipper transportation management system (through its acquisition of Transplace) posted negative EBITDA of $8 million.

