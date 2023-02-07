Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
theblock.co
Tether reports $700 million Q4 net profit in latest attestation report
Tether issued its latest attestation report, saying its assets exceeded its liabilities as of December 2022. The company said it had a net profit of $700 million in Q4 — which it says is additional to its reserves. Stablecoin issuer Tether released its latest attestation report on Thursday, reporting...
marketscreener.com
Apollo Global's Q4 earnings rise 77% due to retirement services unit
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose 77% owing to strong earnings from its retirement services business, although that was partly offset by a steep decline in its private equity portfolio. The New York-based firm said adjusted net income rose...
freightwaves.com
Uber Freight’s Q4 revenue, EBITDA headed wrong way from prior quarter
Uber Freight’s EBITDA in the fourth quarter improved from a year ago, but sequentially it took a significant downturn from the third quarter. Uber Freight’s (NYSE: UBER) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were barely positive in the third quarter, coming in at $1 million. But it reversed itself in Q4 when the digital brokerage and shipper transportation management system (through its acquisition of Transplace) posted negative EBITDA of $8 million.
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
Robinhood cleared to buy FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s stock, sending shares higher
Robinhood reported Q4 results that missed expectations, but the company's co-founders said they canceled nearly $500 million in share-based compensation.
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
GM Posts Record Earnings In 2022, Plans $2B In Cost Cuts By 2024
GM had record earnings of $14.5 billion in 2022 and total revenue of $156.7 billion, according to its newly released full-year financial statement. The automaker also announced a plan to cut $2 billion in costs over the next two years. It intends to make 30 to 50 percent of those reductions in 2023.
healthcaredive.com
Tenet’s net income tumbled in 2022, but labor expenses show signs of easing
Tenet Healthcare posted a full-year net income of $410 million in 2022, down about 55% from 2021, according to its earnings report out Thursday. Fourth quarter net income was $102 million, down about 60% from the same period the year prior. Full-year revenue was $19.17 billion, down about 1.6% from...
Motley Fool
After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth
AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Siemens stock takes off on guidance upgrade, earnings beat
ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) shares surged on Thursday after the engineering company upped its full year sales and profit guidance and said it had made a "flying start" to its new business year.
News Corp plans job cuts, misses estimates for earnings
Feb 9 (Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) said on Thursday that it would cut 5% of its workforce, or 1,250 jobs, after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, hurt by declines across its businesses including news.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Pool Corp. (POOL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Pool Corp. (POOL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost
Tapestry Inc TPR, the New York-based house of lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $2.025 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $2.03 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.33 beat the analyst consensus of $1.27. Gross profit...
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Sales
ABBV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate, which stood at $3.54. The reported earnings also exceeded the guidance of $3.51-$3.55. Earnings rose 16.9% year over year. ABBV’s revenues of $15.12 billion...
AOL Corp
Stocks moving in after-hours: Chegg, Simon Property, Activision Blizzard, Take Two Interactive, Spirit
Chegg shares fell about 20% after the education company's 2023 revenue guidance came in below Wall Street expectations. Chegg sees revenue of $745 million to $760 million versus estimates of $820.5 million. The company's fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents came in above analyst expectations of 38...
freightwaves.com
Trimble’s transportation revenue falls 3% in Q4
Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 3% year over year (y/y) to $150 million during the fourth quarter. For full-year 2022, transportation revenue totaled $604.2 million, a 5% y/y decrease from ’21. Trimble is a Westminster, Colorado-based provider of technology solutions for trucking companies, freight brokerages and...
Trading Strategies For PayPal Stock Before And After Q4 Earnings
PayPal Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is set to print its fourth-quarter financial results after the markets close on Thursday. Analysts expect the company to report EPS of $1.20 on revenues of $7.39 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 30. Ahead of the earnings print, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on PayPal and cut the price target by $5, from $105 to $100. The new price target suggests 23% upside for the stock. When PayPal printed its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 3, the stock plunged almost 7% at one point the following day but ran into a group of buyers...
