NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2023 / BNP Media is committed to supporting the Southeast manufacturing industry and recently announced their membership in the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry/Tennessee Manufacturers Association as well as the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. For the first time, the publishers of ASSEMBLY Magazine will host The ASSEMBLY Show South at the Music City Center in Nashville from April 4-6 to bring together hundreds of vendors and solutions providers in the growing Southeast manufacturing industry. According to the Tennessee Manufacturers Association, Tennessee's growth in manufactured goods increased nearly 33% from 2010- 2017 with $55.7 billion in total output from Tennessee manufacturing. The industry employs 346,800+ people and exports $31.88 billion in goods.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO