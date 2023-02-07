Read full article on original website
PepsiCo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Hikes Dividend
PepsiCo Inc PEP reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10.9% year-on-year to $28 billion, beating the consensus of $26.84 billion. Net revenue from Frito-Lay North America increased 25% Y/Y, Quaker Foods North America rose 16%, and PepsiCo Beverages North America climbed 6%. Latin America sales rose 21% Y/Y. Gross profit...
Zacks.com
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
theblock.co
Tether reports $700 million Q4 net profit in latest attestation report
Tether issued its latest attestation report, saying its assets exceeded its liabilities as of December 2022. The company said it had a net profit of $700 million in Q4 — which it says is additional to its reserves. Stablecoin issuer Tether released its latest attestation report on Thursday, reporting...
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Energy and consumer goods are about as stable as the business world gets.
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy in February
Down big from their highs, these two stocks could enjoy strong rebounds.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
NASDAQ
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q4 Earnings
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) reported $280.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276.26 million, representing a surprise...
kalkinemedia.com
Globalfoundries Inc <GFS.O>: Profits of $1.18 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 01:58 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Globalfoundries Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.18 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from fourteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 59 cents to $1.34 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Strong Buy", nine "Buy", two "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductor equipment & testing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.77 percent from $1.17. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.34 to a low of 59 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the fourteen analysts providing estimates is $68.93. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.08 billion from $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.18 per share implies a gain of 557.30 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 18 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.62 0.67 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.45 0.58 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.42 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.11 0.18 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 01:58 p.m..
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
NASDAQ
Earnings Preview: Pool Corp. (POOL) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
Pool Corp. (POOL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
msn.com
Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line, revenue of $2.02B in-line
Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 in-line. Revenue of $2.02B (+2.0% Y/Y) in-line. CFO comment: “We remain well positioned from a financial and operating perspective as we enter 2023. Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.575 billion to $8.675 billion, reflecting growth of 6% to 7% over 2022, and adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $10.25 to $10.37, reflecting growth of 10% to 11% over 2022 (15% to 16% excluding dispositions). Annual adjusted operating margin for 2023 is expected to expand by up to 120 basis points."
marketscreener.com
Bradesco shares hit 2-year low after disappointing quarterly earnings
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA fell to their lowest level in almost two years on Friday after the bank reported fourth-quarter net income equivalent to less than half that of analysts' estimates. Bradesco reported a 75% drop in net income and sharply increased its provisions...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Morningstar Takes Magnifying Glass to Dividend Stocks
You might consider dividend stocks, which can provide regular income payments and potential capital gains.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Canopy Growth Stock Drops On Q3 2023 Net Revenue Decline Of 28% YoY, Transitioning To Asset-Light Model
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED released its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$101 million ($75.4 million), a 28% decrease compared to Q3 FY2022. Q3 2023 Financial Highlights. Gross margin was (2%) as compared to 7% in Q3 FY2022. Net Loss in...
NASDAQ
Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Beat on Cabometyx
Exelixis, Inc. EXEL reported a loss of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, but it was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents and our estimate of a loss of 6 cents.
