10 February 2023 01:58 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Globalfoundries Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.18​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from fourteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 59 cents to ​$1.34 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Strong Buy", nine "Buy", two "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductor equipment & testing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.77 percent from $1.17. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.34 to a low of 59 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the fourteen analysts providing estimates is $68.93. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.08 billion from $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.18 per share implies a gain of 557.30 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 18 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.62 0.67 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.45 0.58 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.42 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.11 0.18 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 01:58 p.m..

