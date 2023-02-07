Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
LACDC Has New Faces And Fresh Ideas
From left, LACDC Executive Director Lauren McDaniel, projectY cowork Los Alamos Membership and Program Manager Alice Holtclaw, Los Alamos MainStreet Event and Social Engagement Coordinator Vai Reddy-Kruse and Los Alamos MainStreet Executive Director Jacquelyn Connolly. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Vai Reddy-Kruse and Alice Holtzclaw are...
ladailypost.com
Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session
The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
ladailypost.com
Road Testing The SALA Event Center Vision
The SALA Event Center, the ambitious initiative to bring the former Reel Deal theater back to life as a place for our community to gather, watch movies, live events, and have fun is about two months into its start-up so it seemed an appropriate time to sit down with owner Allan Saenz to see how he thinks the “road test” is going. SALA has put quite a few moving parts into play already, and there are certainly more to come.
ladailypost.com
MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday
MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
KRQE News 13
Roof maintenance tips by ‘Fix My Roof’
Protecting your home. Fix My Roof LLC is committed to providing all New Mexico buildings with a leak-free, lasting roof. And they do this all while maximizing their positive impact on the environment by embracing environmentally responsible practices. They have been in business in New Mexico for ten years, bringing...
tourcounsel.com
Coronado Center | Shopping mall in New Mexico
Coronado Center is a shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States. Built in 1965 by the Homart Development Company, a defunct real-estate division of the department store Sears, the mall has undergone several renovations and expansions in its history which have led to it becoming the largest building by area in New Mexico.
ladailypost.com
Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust
Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
ladailypost.com
Northern’s Center For The Arts Gallery Presents ‘LOOK OUT’
ESPAÑOLA — The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College presents “LOOK OUT,” a special exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings marking the gallery’s reopening. “LOOK OUT” is comprised of dynamic works by Arts & Human Sciences faculty Robert...
ladailypost.com
PEEC: Introducing First Family Astronomy Time Feb. 11
PEEC’s first-ever Family Astronomy Time is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the nature center. Courtesy/PEEC. Get ready for the Pajarito Education Center’s (PEEC) first-ever Family Astronomy Time (FAT!) at the nature center 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. For $10 per family, elementary-aged kids and their guardians will...
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community Foundation Receives Largest Gift In Its History … More Than $8.5 Million
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Community Foundation (SFCF) is announces it has received an estate gift worth more than $8.5 million from the late Deborah and Martin Fishbein. The gift is the largest donation in the foundation’s 42-year history. “This historic gift is a testament to Deborah...
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023
Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Española, passed away on January 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born in Española, NM on July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
ladailypost.com
Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website
Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
KRQE News 13
Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday
A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Announces Administration Changes At Los Alamos Middle School
Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth is leaving LAPS to pursue a new career opportunity. Courtesy photo. Alicia Edgin, LAMS Dean of Students, will move into the Asst. Principal position. Courtesy photo. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. LAPS Los Alamos Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth has announced that he is leaving...
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
ladailypost.com
Upstart Crows Reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 Friday Feb. 2
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise King Henry IV, Part 1 in benefit performance Feb. 24. Courtesy/Upstart Crows. Upstart Crows of Santa Fe reprise their recent production of Shakespeare’s King Henry IV, Part 1 with a single performance at their new performance space: Upstart Crows Performance Space at La Tienda in Eldorado (7 Caliente Road, Building 1) 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
