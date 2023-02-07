NNSA Announces $25 Million Cooperative Agreement With University Of Florida-Led Consortium For Research In Nuclear Forensics

Read full article on original website
Several universities to experiment with micro nuclear power
If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative: tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one-hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck. Small but meaningful amounts of electricity — nearly enough to run a small campus, a hospital or a military complex, for example — will pulse from a new generation of micronuclear reactors. Now, some universities are taking interest. “What we see is these advanced reactor technologies having a real future in decarbonizing the energy landscape in the U.S. and around the world,” said Caleb Brooks, a nuclear engineering professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The tiny reactors carry some of the same challenges as large-scale nuclear, such as how to dispose of radioactive waste and how to make sure they are secure. Supporters say those issues can be managed and the benefits outweigh any risks.
Coming to a campus near you: Nuclear microreactors
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Top Biden admin official's husband is CEO of, has $25 million stake in green energy financing firm
Senior Department of Energy official Wahleah Johns's spouse is the top executive and founder of a green energy firm that specializes in financing solar projects.
Energy Department to invest as much as $75 million in geothermal RD
Seven enhanced geothermal systems pilot projects will get up to $73 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for research and development.
CNBC
Redwood Materials scores a new $2 billion loan to build out battery recycling facility in Nevada
The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
techxplore.com
New sodium, aluminum battery aims to integrate renewables for grid resiliency
A new battery design could help ease integration of renewable energy into the nation's electrical grid at lower cost, using Earth-abundant metals, according to a study just published in Energy Storage Materials. A research team, led by the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, demonstrated that the new design for a grid energy storage battery built with the low-cost metals sodium and aluminum provides a pathway towards a safer and more scalable stationary energy storage system.
Biden's energy secretary met with China-connected group fueling gas stove bans in US
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met privately with a Chinese government-tied group that funded a recent study used to justify calls for a gas stove ban.
Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department
MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla Inc., secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.
An Explanation and History of the Atomic Energy Act
Decades ago critical decisions were made about how the U.S. would manage and manufacture atomic nuclear energy, which birthed the Atomic Energy Act. However, if you are unfamiliar with the specifics, as most people are, here is the Atomic Energy Act, explained. What is the Atomic Energy Act?. In its...
wiareport.com
MIT’s Bilge Yildiz Has Been Awarded the Rahmi M. Koç Medal of Science
Bilge Yildiz, the Breene M. Kerr (1951) Professor and professor of nuclear science and engineering and materials science and engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been awarded the Koç University Rahmi M. Koç Medal of Science. The award recognizes scientists of Turkish origin younger than 50 who have made outstanding contributions to their fields. It’s given to people from various disciplines, from biological and physical sciences and engineering to social sciences.
globalspec.com
Report: Unlocking the power of geothermal energy
Geothermal energy currently generates about 3.7 GW of electricity in the U.S., a contribution that can be significantly increased by deployment of current enhanced geothermal system (EGS) technology. A new analysis conducted by U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory researchers concludes that harnessing these resources can provide power equivalent to the needs of more than 65 million U.S. homes.
Phys.org
Understanding laser-accelerated electron radiation through terahertz emissions
The terahertz (THz) gap, a frequency band lying between the microwave and infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum where conventional technologies are inefficient in generating and detecting the radiation, is being rapidly closed by development of new THz sources and detectors. Laser-based THz sources are of great interest due to their capability to produce coherent, single-cycle-to-multicycle, broadband (or narrowband) radiation.
techxplore.com
Research reveals thermal instability of solar cells but offers a bright path forward
A new type of solar technology has seemed promising in recent years. Halide perovskite solar cells are both high performing and low cost for producing electrical energy—two necessary ingredients for any successful solar technology of the future. But new solar cell materials should also match the stability of silicon-based solar cells, which boast more than 25 years of reliability.
