I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
