Motley Fool
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers possess robust product portfolios and pipelines. AstraZeneca is a growth stock trading at a reasonable valuation. Bristol Myers Squibb is priced at the level of a full-fledged value stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks to Buy If There Is a Market Pullback
Enterprise Products Partners' dividend would be even more attractive if there's a market pullback. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well regardless of what happens with the stock market or economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
NASDAQ
Colony Harvest Cuts Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)
Fintel reports that Colony Harvest has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A (RPID). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a...
US stocks rise after positive earnings show consumers still on solid footing
US stocks surged on Thursday after a slew of earnings showed that consumers are still spending money. Disney soared more than 6% after its earnings release showed strength in its theme parks division. Better-than-expected earnings from Wynn Resorts, Sonos, and Tapestry also showed a consumer that is on solid footing.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
biopharmadive.com
AstraZeneca sees run of growth continuing in 2023
British drugmaker AstraZeneca expects overall revenue to rise modestly this year, likely bringing the company within reach of a sales target it set out nearly a decade ago when fending off an attempted acquisition by Pfizer. Pharmaceutical product revenue will increase by low- to mid-single digit percentages in 2023, despite...
NASDAQ
Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Beat on Cabometyx
Exelixis, Inc. EXEL reported a loss of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, but it was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents and our estimate of a loss of 6 cents.
Motley Fool
Wall Street Expects This Stock to Jump 70% This Year. Here's Why It Could Happen.
CRISPR Therapeutics is heading for a big moment. It recently requested regulatory approval of what could become its first product. The company also recently reported positive data for another candidate -- and launched a trial that could support a regulatory submission. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Why Cardiovascular Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By 48%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS shares rose 65% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company received approval from Israel Innovation Authority for $900,000 grant to finance further development of company's manufacturing process for its Mudra Band. Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO rose 56.4% to $1.1804 in pre-market trading after declining 6%...
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
freightwaves.com
Cummins posts record 2022 results as it integrates Meritor business
Cummins Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results and it set records in several financial metrics in 2022 as the engine maker integrated billions of dollars of acquisitions including taking over Meritor Inc. Revenue of $7.8 billion in the last three months of 2022 was 32.2% above Q4 of 2021. It topped...
Why Cardiovascular Systems Stock Is Soaring Today
The medtech company has agreed to a buyout offer from Abbott Laboratories.
biopharmadive.com
Astellas switches CEOs amid plans to pursue ‘aggressive’ growth
Five years into a strategic reboot, Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma plans to switch CEOs and “go on the aggressive” to accelerate growth. Along with a quarterly earnings statement Monday, Astellas revealed that its current CEO, Kenji Yasukawa, will step down in April and be replaced by its chief strategy officer Naoki Okamura. Both have served in their current roles since 2018, when the company mapped out a plan to maintain revenue growth despite the loss of patents protecting some of its top products.
NASDAQ
Flex's Nextracker Prices Upsized IPO Of 26.60 Mln Shares At $24.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX) announced that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc., priced its upsized initial public offering of 26.60 million shares of its Class A common stock at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select...
Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower
SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Trueblue (TBI)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
