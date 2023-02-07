ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers possess robust product portfolios and pipelines. AstraZeneca is a growth stock trading at a reasonable valuation. Bristol Myers Squibb is priced at the level of a full-fledged value stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy If There Is a Market Pullback

Enterprise Products Partners' dividend would be even more attractive if there's a market pullback. Vertex Pharmaceuticals should perform well regardless of what happens with the stock market or economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
NASDAQ

Colony Harvest Cuts Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)

Fintel reports that Colony Harvest has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A (RPID). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Zacks.com

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
biopharmadive.com

AstraZeneca sees run of growth continuing in 2023

British drugmaker AstraZeneca expects overall revenue to rise modestly this year, likely bringing the company within reach of a sales target it set out nearly a decade ago when fending off an attempted acquisition by Pfizer. Pharmaceutical product revenue will increase by low- to mid-single digit percentages in 2023, despite...
NASDAQ

Exelixis (EXEL) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Beat on Cabometyx

Exelixis, Inc. EXEL reported a loss of 3 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, but it was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents and our estimate of a loss of 6 cents.
Motley Fool

Wall Street Expects This Stock to Jump 70% This Year. Here's Why It Could Happen.

CRISPR Therapeutics is heading for a big moment. It recently requested regulatory approval of what could become its first product. The company also recently reported positive data for another candidate -- and launched a trial that could support a regulatory submission. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
freightwaves.com

Cummins posts record 2022 results as it integrates Meritor business

Cummins Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results and it set records in several financial metrics in 2022 as the engine maker integrated billions of dollars of acquisitions including taking over Meritor Inc. Revenue of $7.8 billion in the last three months of 2022 was 32.2% above Q4 of 2021. It topped...
biopharmadive.com

Astellas switches CEOs amid plans to pursue ‘aggressive’ growth

Five years into a strategic reboot, Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma plans to switch CEOs and “go on the aggressive” to accelerate growth. Along with a quarterly earnings statement Monday, Astellas revealed that its current CEO, Kenji Yasukawa, will step down in April and be replaced by its chief strategy officer Naoki Okamura. Both have served in their current roles since 2018, when the company mapped out a plan to maintain revenue growth despite the loss of patents protecting some of its top products.
NASDAQ

Flex's Nextracker Prices Upsized IPO Of 26.60 Mln Shares At $24.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX) announced that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc., priced its upsized initial public offering of 26.60 million shares of its Class A common stock at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select...
Benzinga

Why SiNtx Technologies Stock Is Trading 45% Lower

SINtx Technologies Inc SINT shares are trading lower by 44.89% to $3.40 Wednesday morning after the company announced pricing of a $12 million public offering. The company says pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock, or one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of its common stock will each be sold at $5.60.
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Trueblue (TBI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Comments / 0

Community Policy