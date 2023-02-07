Five years into a strategic reboot, Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma plans to switch CEOs and “go on the aggressive” to accelerate growth. Along with a quarterly earnings statement Monday, Astellas revealed that its current CEO, Kenji Yasukawa, will step down in April and be replaced by its chief strategy officer Naoki Okamura. Both have served in their current roles since 2018, when the company mapped out a plan to maintain revenue growth despite the loss of patents protecting some of its top products.

