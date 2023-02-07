Read full article on original website
Investopedia
Lyft Shares Plunge after Disappointing Earnings Forecast
Shares of Lyft (LYFT) plunged 35% in early trading Friday, after the ride-sharing company issued weak guidance for its ride-hailing revenues and announced an unexpected fourth-quarter loss. Lyft said it expects to make roughly $975 million in revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, lower than the $1.09 billion...
Disney Profit Tops Estimates, Shares Rise
Walt Disney (DIS) shares jumped on Wednesday after the entertainment giant beat earnings estimates, floated the resumption of dividend payments by year's end, and said it plans to cut 7,000 jobs to reduce costs. Disney reported an adjusted fiscal first quarter profit of 99 cents per share, exceeding the 77...
The 2023 Market Rally Stalls on Inflation, Rate Concerns
U.S. equities indexes closed out a losing week with a mixed performance on Feb. 10. The Dow and the S&P 500 saw slight gains during Friday's session, while the Nasdaq moved lower on the day. Fossil fuel providers were among the best-performing stocks on the S&P 500, with oil prices...
Markets Reverse Early Gains and End Lower
Despite starting the session with gains, U.S. equities indexes posted losses for the second straight day on Feb. 9. The Nasdaq declined just over 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Dow also ended Thursday's session lower. Markets reacted to mixed earnings results and concerns about additional Fed rate hikes.
Recession Fears Spark a Round of CEO Pay Cuts
CEOs at Zoom, Apple, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and other major companies have taken pay cuts recently. Despite the cuts, CEOs are extremely well compensated, and some employees may view the cuts as symbolic. The salary cuts were spurred by a downturn in the tech and finance sector brought on...
Global Investments in ESG Funds Plunged 76% in 2022
ESG funds saw their lowest global annual cash inflows since 2018. U.S. ESG funds assets dropped 20% in the second quarter of 2022, the first quarterly net outflow in five years. Criticism and scrutiny of ESG funds increased, but so did support from the U.S. and E.U. governments. Global cash...
Kraken To Pay $30 Million, Shut Down US Staking Business In SEC Settlement
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has agreed to pay $30 million in penalties and shut down its staking business in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. The crypto exchange had more than $2.7 billion in crypto assets in its staking program in April 2022 and advertised annual returns...
Almost 40,000 Who Paid Scammers via MoneyGram Will Get Refunds
People who transferred funds to con artists via MoneyGram are getting something that every scam victim wants, but few people ever receive: their money back. The Federal Trade Commission is paying $115 million to 38,889 people who sent money to scammers using MoneyGram (MGI) between 2013 and 2017, the commission said Friday. The money comes from a $125 million payment the wire transfer company made to the government to settle a 2018 accusation from the FTC that it wasn’t doing enough to stop people from sending money to scammers over its network. All of the victims are getting full refunds, the FTC said.
My 401(k) Is Losing Money: What Now?
If your 401(k) is losing money, it's important to understand why, as well as consider how long you have until you plan to retire. If you're years and years away from retirement, you likely have time to regain that money in your 401(k)—remember, it's a long-term investing strategy. If you're closer to retirement, you may want to consider changing your portfolio's allocation so that it's invested less in risky assets (like stocks) and more in safer assets (like bonds). This could help prevent more losses to your 401(k).
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - February 10, 2023: Rates mixed
For a third consecutive day, rates on 30-year mortgages have inched lower. But after surging to a four-week high to start the week, the flagship average is still in elevated territory. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Rates on 30-year mortgages edged slightly lower Thursday, subtracting just two basis points. After...
Home Loan Applications Rise as Mortgage Rates Fall
The ongoing decline in mortgage rates helped send home loan applications higher last week, in what Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) deputy chief economist Joel Kan called “a step in the right direction.”. The MBA’s Market Composite Index measuring mortgage application volume was up 7.4% from the previous week. Refinancing...
