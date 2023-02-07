If your 401(k) is losing money, it's important to understand why, as well as consider how long you have until you plan to retire. If you're years and years away from retirement, you likely have time to regain that money in your 401(k)—remember, it's a long-term investing strategy. If you're closer to retirement, you may want to consider changing your portfolio's allocation so that it's invested less in risky assets (like stocks) and more in safer assets (like bonds). This could help prevent more losses to your 401(k).

1 DAY AGO