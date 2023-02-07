Read full article on original website
What Mom And Pop Café Is Considered Montana’s Favorite?
We all have our favorite spots to grab some delicious grub. Maybe it's the cafe you have gone to your whole life. You know the type, where the owner always comes up to you and says, "I remember when you were just a baby", and now you are 36 years old with a couple of kids of your own.
10 Tips To Getting Top Dollar For Your Montana Home
If you are selling your home, looking for a new home, or even just having company over, these 10 things are highly suggested before you do so. Most of these are common sense, but this list came from the experts at Nexthome Destination. 10 Ways To Help Sell Your Montana...
Love Your Dog? Be Careful Before You Do This in Montana
Montana is full of people that love their pets, but sometimes the affection goes too far. You should be careful if you let your pets ride in the passenger seat of your vehicle. When I was driving home from work the other day, I saw someone in their pickup truck...
Groovy Man…Montana’s 10 Best Cannabis Store Names Are Hilarious
Here in Montana, cannabis is a big business. Now that Montana allows the recreational use of hippie lettuce, there are all kinds of different locations where one can go to find the herb of their choice. Not only have Montanans been enjoying themselves, but the state is enjoying the perks...
11 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re From Montana
Montana is a lot different than other states, and that isn't a bad thing. People that live in Montana are incredibly unique and have a certain way of doing things. For instance, if you ask directions from a good ol' boy in Montana, the response you receive may sound a little something like this.
Top 10 Drunkest Town List Has Huge Reaction In One Montana Town.
I want to take a moment and apologize to all of you. I wrote an article recently about the Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Montana and it really seemed to hit a nerve with many of you. What was supposed to be an informative article about drinking here in the Treasure State, turned into something much larger than that.
Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America
After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love
Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
Montana’s Next “Rich People” SUV Is Coming – And It’s Bulletproof
I'm betting that Bozeman will be the first town where we see someone driving this new, crazy tough, bulletproof, six-figure, V8 truck. That day will punch yet another hole in my soul and make me question if this place is still for me. Montana has seen it's fair share of...
First To Worst? A Look At The Best And Worst Schools In Montana.
There are a lot of factors to be considered when it comes to higher education. What type of degrees does the school offer? How are the professors? Does the location of the school come into play? How much is the tuition? Is it in-state or out-of-state? What's the social scene like? What about Greek life?
The Big Problem With Facebook Marketplace in Montana
Facebook Marketplace may seem like an easy way to get rid of unwanted items in Montana, but it can be frustrating. Here are a few of the problems you may run into. Have you ever tried to sell or buy anything on Facebook Marketplace? Most of the time, you can sell items without an issue, but sometimes it can cause stress and drain your energy.
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana
There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
Montana’s Best Sandwich is One of the Best in America
If you've lived in Montana for a while you've probably heard about the pork chop sandwich. The pork chop sandwich was invented in Butte, Montana nearly 100 years ago. According to the Butte-Silverbow Archives, a man named John Burklund invented the pork chop sandwich in 1924. You may know him as "Pork Chop John." The sandwich was essentially a way to feed hungry mine workers in Butte.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now
Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?
Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
Things I Hope the Spy Balloon Didn’t See in Montana
By now I'm sure you heard about the object multiple sources have confirmed is a Chinese spy satellite that hovered above Montana, for the sake of simplicity I'll refer to it as a "spy balloon" because that makes it sound less scary to me. I'm trying to focus on less-troubling...
