Montana State

Two Small Towns in Montana Named The Best in America

After reading this list of the best small towns, I am surprised that more Montana towns weren't on this list. If there is one thing true about Montana, it's that Montana has all kinds of small towns for people to explore and enjoy. Anywhere you go in Montana, there are small towns ranging from a couple of thousand people to a handful of individuals.
The Big Problem With Facebook Marketplace in Montana

Facebook Marketplace may seem like an easy way to get rid of unwanted items in Montana, but it can be frustrating. Here are a few of the problems you may run into. Have you ever tried to sell or buy anything on Facebook Marketplace? Most of the time, you can sell items without an issue, but sometimes it can cause stress and drain your energy.
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana

There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
Montana’s Best Sandwich is One of the Best in America

If you've lived in Montana for a while you've probably heard about the pork chop sandwich. The pork chop sandwich was invented in Butte, Montana nearly 100 years ago. According to the Butte-Silverbow Archives, a man named John Burklund invented the pork chop sandwich in 1924. You may know him as "Pork Chop John." The sandwich was essentially a way to feed hungry mine workers in Butte.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now

Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?

Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

