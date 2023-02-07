Interest in Ford’s vintage F-100 pickup trucks has risen in the past few years. And with an increase in popularity comes an increase in price for clean, used examples. Luckily, Chris Donaldson acquired his before the trend began, and he didn’t have to travel very far to find it. The 1976 Ford F-100 you see here actually belonged to Donaldson’s grandfather, George Gillespie, who purchased it new in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gillespie daily drove it until he bought a new truck to replace it. After that, it was parked until Donaldson showed interest in it during his early teen years.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO