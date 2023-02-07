Read full article on original website
Yakima couple scammed by cashiers’ check
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Facebook Marketplace scam has left a Yakima couple out of $1,900 thanks to a bounced cashier’s check. Roger and Betty King were selling a grandfather clock, and agreed to a sale with a buyer, supposedly from Euguene, Oregon. The buyer sent the Kings a...
Did You Know? Yakima Athletic Club Sells Equipment for Cheap
When it comes to exercising at home, there are a lot of options for gear and equipment you can purchase. Department stores have several options and you can even order items like treadmills and more from Amazon. But what if you don't exactly know what to buy or how to even operate it? I'm not sure if you knew this, but our local Yakima Athletic Club sells exercise equipment that's not in use anymore.
5 Top Places For Cellphone Repair in Yakima
So since the Seahawks are out, I really don't have a favorite in the big game happening on Sunday. If Philadelphia wins... yay! If Kansas City wins... yay! It doesn't matter to me. But the one thing that will win no matter the game's outcome, is cellphone repair shops! You heard that right, the couple days after the Superbowl, cellphone repair shops are busier than ever!
Keep Yakima Clean has first cleanup event of 2023
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Keep Yakima Clean group met for their first cleanup event of the year, where they tackled North First Street between E and H Street. At the end of the day, a dozen volunteers picked up 420 pounds of trash and 5 tires from parking lots and alleys.
Stolen Dog and Puppies Reunited With Owner in Zillah, WA
Lots of happiness at the Yakima Humane Society this week and tears of joy. But the week didn't start like that. It started on a very sad note. Someone found a large auburn colored female retriever tied to a local stop sign in Zillah. Her 11 puppies were nearby in a large tub. No notes were found and there's no word on who abandoned her and her pups. But it didn't take long for someone to notice and save the entire family and take them to the Yakima Humane Society. Officials at the society posted pictures asking for help in fostering mom and puppies.
Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
Wait! Was Bill Murray Secretly in Yakima and Nobody Else Knew?
Every once in a while you hear of something in your own town, in your own backyard but nobody told you otherwise. Several times has someone like Kyle McLachlan been home for a charity function or something, but it's not like he's doing a meet and greet, he's just home probably spending time visiting family and friends. Or the time Betty White was in Yakima and only people at the ceremony knew about it.
The New Soda In Yakima. Have You Tried The Strawberry Dr. Pepper?
I think with each of these articles I write, I'm getting better at this whole "reviewing" thing. I'm actually starting to believe I'm a professional reviewer instead of just a fat guy that likes to try certain things and then share's his thoughts about them. This particular one, I was worried I'd be too biased on, but now that the taste test is done, I don't think any one needs to have that worry (especially me).
You Can Play a Lifesized Chutes and Ladders at this WA State Park
When I was a kid my dad took us to Sea World. Yeah, there were dolphins and whales and whatever else but what blew my mind the most was a life-sized chess board where you could play chess with full-sized pieces. Or, if you had enough people you could play chess using real people. I thought that was the coolest thing in the world when I was 8 years old.
Unfinished Construction on Yakima To Selah Interchange Could Kill Someone
The construction work on the interchange going out to Selah from First Street and merging with I82 has been done, for the most part, since this past October. While it was under construction, it was hectic and, in the bad weather, was a nightmare for some. Even though the construction part of the job is complete, I don’t believe the work is finished, and it almost caused a wreck this Saturday night.
Something New from Bale Breaker Brings the Magic with Daybreak Pale
Bale Breaker Brewing Company always seems to have something new coming soon. They do year-long new releases and collaborations and everyone is celebrated for all the right reasons. This new beer coming next month is sure to be a hit. Daybreak Pale is a pale ale at 5.5% abv. They...
5 Reasons to Visit Valley Mall’s Latest Spot for Treats
I found myself at Valley Mall over the weekend and noticed this new, neat place I hadn't seen before. Fruta Rayada el Rey which is found right behind Buffalo Wild Wings. I was checking out the menu and noticed several things I need to grab next time I'm in the area.
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
Avian flu hits the 1st flock of backyard chickens in Benton County
An egg plant in Franklin County with an outbreak in December had more than 1 million chickens.
Homeless Count in the Wenatchee Valley
The Chelan County Housing Program has released its findings on homelessness from its annual Point in Time Count. "It looks like our numbers of individuals who are living out of doors physically on the street, abandoned building or a park has dropped from last year," Chelan County Housing Program Coordinator Sasha Sleiman said. "And the number of people who are in shelters, transitional housing, Safe Parks has gone up."
WA aviation officials take notice of Yakima’s push to host new state airport
YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington state aviation officials are taking notice of a push from city and county officials to host the new state airport at Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field. “We're not even saying that locating a regional airport in Yakima is feasible; it may not be,” City of Yakima...
Campaign underway to get life-saving medication in everyone’s hands
Overdose prevention could be viewed as the new CPR: the Benton-Franklin Health District wants everyone to be prepared and know how to help anyone at any time. The BFHD is actively marketing its “Carry a Second Chance” campaign in the hope people will equip themselves with naloxone, an emergency medication that could reverse an overdose. It is available without a prescription in Washington state.
Washington father shoots man at park, was trying to take his son away
Report: The Yakima Police Department, of Washington State, has announced in a Facebook post that on Sunday they took 911 calls from the local Randall Dog Park. Multiple callers said that a man who was acting suspiciously and erratically, was aggressively harassing another man, and his child at the dog park. The father of the child shot and killed the attacker, and police have not filed any charges.
Still few answers about fatal shooting at Yakima dog park
YAKIMA, Wash. — The community has more questions than answers when it comes to a shooting Sunday afternoon at the Randall Park dog park in Yakima that left 22-year-old Daniel Ortega dead. In a news release posted on Facebook less than six hours after the shooting, Yakima police said...
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
