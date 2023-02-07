Lots of happiness at the Yakima Humane Society this week and tears of joy. But the week didn't start like that. It started on a very sad note. Someone found a large auburn colored female retriever tied to a local stop sign in Zillah. Her 11 puppies were nearby in a large tub. No notes were found and there's no word on who abandoned her and her pups. But it didn't take long for someone to notice and save the entire family and take them to the Yakima Humane Society. Officials at the society posted pictures asking for help in fostering mom and puppies.

ZILLAH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO