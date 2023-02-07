ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Lone Star State Is One Of The Worst For Dental Health & Texans Aren't Going To The Dentist

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
Maintaining dental hygiene is just something we all need to take care of. A recent study ranked which states in America have the best dental health and which other ones have some not-so-pretty, well, smiles.

Dental-informative website Express Dentist conducted the research and studied all 50 states and their citizens' teeth health to find Connecticut to be the "best" in oral care.

The states with the worst mouth care were ranked too, and Texas was found to be among them, with a sad spot of 47 on a list of 51.

Each state could earn as much as four points for each of the 25 different test indicators, like personal maintenance habits, dentist availability, and current health status of the mouth. Once the points were obtained, they were added and ranked based on a maximum score of hundred.

The Lone Star State basically has the fifth worst dental care in the entire country, only earning 53 points out of the study's possible 100.

The study exposed Texans, both young and old, for not doing their best with their teeth, as the state only earned a 1 in various categories.

The most shocking proved Lone Star State citizens simply just aren't, at the very least, attending a yearly dentist check-in for teeth cleanings.

As a result, it's no surprise the data reveals many Texans said they had to take time off from work because of their oral care issues.

It is surprising because Texas earned a score of 4 in dentist employment, meaning that there are more than enough professionals around the state.

However, it seems the main reason Texans gave for not visiting their dentist in the past year is that they are scared to.

Cherokee Pride
3d ago

People can't afford to go to a dentist. $200 to pull one tooth, cheapest is $125. Anything else is way out of reach for most unless you're well.off. Welcome to Texas.

EPTXNatv
3d ago

Unfortunately, most dentists work only from 8am-5pm, and employers don’t like employees making doctor’s and dentist’s appointments during business hours, which are also from 8am-5pm. That is a big factor. Risking your job for a dentist’s appointment is not worth it, so many people opt to go across the border to see dentists, who do work on the weekends.

Patricia Tardy Netardus
3d ago

Price of dental insurance/dental care totally unaffordable for most citizens.

Narcity USA

Narcity USA

