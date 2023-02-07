Carter Eckl and Jeff Mulvihill Jr. recap the regional wrestling tournament at Carson High School from the past weekend, including live quotes from three wrestlers headed to state. Along with wrestling, the duo chat about the final (hopefully) resolution to Nevada high school football realignment for the next two seasons. Wrapping up the pod is a high school hoops recap from the past week and Super Bowl predictions from both.

