ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bahOk_0kfQv1vh00

MIAMI (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat, with the teams finalizing that deal Tuesday.

The Spurs will receive Miami’s second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility — since they’re not taking any salary back — as well as a roster spot.

Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points in 30 games this season. He played in only one game for Miami after an incident during a Jan. 10 game against Oklahoma City in which he was upset after getting subbed out in the second quarter, argued with Heat players and coaches, then swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench.

The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct and was later suspended for one game by the Heat.

It’s the first trade between the Heat and Spurs. Miami had made at least one other trade with every other NBA franchise.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Spurs reportedly rejected this Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors had been linked to San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl in rumors over the last few weeks leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, and his former team ultimately won the bidding. The Raptors reportedly acquired Poeltl late Wednesday night in...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition?

Despite already jolting the NBA with the Kyrie Irving trade, Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks may be going full Kylo Ren and calling for more. NBA reporter Doc Louallen tweeted on Tuesday that the Mavericks are interested in acquiring Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns via trade. Louallen adds that Mavs players Christian Wood... The post Mavericks could make another big-name trade acquisition? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic is first in the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The Clippers are 17-15 against Western Conference...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA trade deadline tracker: latest news, rumors, deals

Things are going to get insane in the run-up to the NBA trade deadline, at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. There’s already been a blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas, which will spawn other deals, and every team is looking for upgrades large or small. Will the Lakers make upgrades? What contenders will deepen their bench, and what teams will pivot toward the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes? We will have all the latest NBA rumors, news, and any deals that get done in one place. It’s going to get wild, sit back and enjoy the ride.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
636K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy