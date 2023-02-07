ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 WM Phoenix Open: Keith Mitchell, Jason Day among longshot picks to win at TPC Scottsdale

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is littered with the best players in the world. In fact, 22 of the world’s top 25 players who are eligible are in the field. No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Jon Rahm and so on.

So, are the odds stacked against the other names at TPC Scottsdale this week? Probably. But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Because of that, let’s take a look at some of the players further down the odds list that have a chance to pull off an unlikely victory.

Let’s start with a man who finished inside the top five at last week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and owns a decent resume at this event.

Phoenix Open: Best bets, expert picks to win

Keith Mitchell (70/1)

Keith Mitchell acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Keith Mitchell is in great form. After a top-25 finish at the American Express, the Georgia Bulldog cashed in a T-4 at Pebble Beach.

At last year’s WM Phoenix Open, Mitchell tied for 10th.

Data Golf lists him as the 10th-best course fit for TPC Scottsdale in the field.

Jason Day (75/1)

Jason Day hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

I’m officially chasing a Jason Day win. I was prepared to go all in at Pebble Beach, but for some reason the Aussie took the week off.

Now it’s time to get back on the bandwagon.

Day tied for 18th at the American Express and seventh at the Farmers Insurance Open to start his 2023.

He missed the weekend in his latest start at the WM Phoenix Open (2021), so this play is purely based off recent form.

TPC Scottsdale is all about the second shot, and Day ranks 18th in SG: Approach so far this season. He’s playing from the fairway a lot as well (67.01 percent, 23rd).

Rickie Fowler (60/1)

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. (Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

You probably saw the first few names and thought “Man, I can’t believe he’s gonna leave off Rickie Fowler at the WM Phoenix Open.”

Nah, he’s on here, and he might mess around and win.

Fowler’s 2023 campaign is off to a great start, tying for 11th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He owns this event (except for the last two years when he missed the cut). From 2016-19, he won and finished T-11 or better the other three years.

Like Day, Fowler has seen a resurgence in his iron play, ranking 17th in SG: APP and 16th in greens in regulation.

J.T. Poston (130/1)

J.T. Poston tees off on hole two during the final round of The American Express on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

J.T. Poston has played some great golf in 2023. Started with a T-21 at the Sentry TOC, then another T-21 at the Sony Open before tying for sixth at the American Express.

Poston has made the weekend at TPC Scottsdale four years in a row — his finishes: T-23 (2022), T-11 (’21), T-37 (’20) and T-26 (’19).

He’s 13th in greens in regulation, so if he gets the putter going he could make a push come Sunday.

