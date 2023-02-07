Read full article on original website
Kaity Biggar’s museum date was one of the ‘best’ say The Bachelor fans
Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross’ museum date went down in The Bachelor history judging by fans’ tweets in 2023. The Bachelor season 27 stars enjoyed some one-on-one time during week 3, in the episode which aired on Monday, February 6. Kaity’s humor already had some fans loving her...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
What happened to Genevie Mayo on The Bachelor?
The Bachelor fans are eager to find out what happened to Genevie Mayo after she appeared to be wearing a sling during season 27. Monday evenings just got a lot more entertaining and romance-filled for ABC viewers as The Bachelor airs at 8/7c from January 23, 2023. Per the classic...
How WCU Athletic Training Alumna Julie Frymyer Played a Role in Upcoming Super Bowl
Taken in August 2003, now Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Athletic Trainer Julie Frymyer is pictured during her junior year at West Chester University as an intern in the Athletic Training Program working with the University’s intercollegiate football team. Julie also worked with the team as an intern during her senior year at West Chester University. Pictured (l to r) in the 2003 photo are Frymyer (’05 graduate), Joshua Minori (’05 graduate), Brett Phelan (’04 graduate), and Scott Heinerichs, now dean of West Chester University’s College of Health Sciences and professor of athletic training.
Wager draws on lengthy experience in transition to college coaching
After Matt Rhule was named head coach at Baylor, one of the first stops he made on the recruiting trail was at Arlington Martin High School, where Bob Wager was head coach. Wager, now Nebraska’s tight ends coach, said he and Rhule found an easy rapport because of their approaches to developing players on and off the field.
High School Athletes Are Getting Paid
When Oregon decided last year to allow high school athletes to partake in NIL deals—a partnership which allows student athletes to profit from a brand using their “name, image, and likeness”—sports apparel brands like Portland Gear had to act fast. Marcus Harvey knew who his first calls would be.
Barnegat High School Cheerleaders Arrive in Orlando for UCA National Cheer Competition
ORLANDO, FL - The Barnegat Bengals Varsity Cheerleading team has arrived at the Walt Disney World Resort to compete in one of the most prestigious competitions. The Universal Cheerleading Association's National High School Cheerleading Competition is February 10-12, 2023. The Bengals cheer team is made up of 26 athletes. For the past 17 years the Barnegat Cheerleaders have been nationally recognized at both UCA and NCA National Championships. "The team practice 3 days a week, cheers at Football and Basketball games, participate in community events, and compete locally and at the national level. The coaches shared: "The Bengals strive to be leaders in the school and ambassadors...
Woodruff football hires Brett Sloan as its next coach
Woodruff announced the hiring of former Byrnes offensive coordinator and Chapman quarterback Brett Sloan as its next football coach Tuesday. "I'm unbelievably excited to get started, and they'll get my best every day, that's my biggest message to everyone around this program, they'll get my best every day," Sloan said at his...
Gridiron mentality on the hardwood: Lawton football standout brings a similar approach to basketball
By Michael Kinney LAWTON - Tyron Amacker plays with a football player’s mindset. Whether he is on the gridiron or on the hardwood, the Lawton High senior says he plays the same way no matter what. “I just bring a dog (mentality) wherever,” Amacker said. For the Lawton High football ...
