Where to watch Wednesday's Nintendo Direct
It’s nearly time for another Nintendo Direct extravaganza, and this one will focus on games coming out for the Switch within the first half of 2023! Yes – that likely means we’ll see Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
The February 2023 edition of Nintendo Direct begins on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. PDT // 5 p.m. EDT // 10 p.m. GMT. It’ll be live on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here. According to Nintendo, the Direct will be around 40 minutes long, so there should be quite a number of trailers and surprises for anyone tuning in.
As for what you might see – we have no idea! In terms of first-party titles, some safe bets would be Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. Third-party publishers might show off Octopath Traveler 2, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, and Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.
There’s also some chance of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Pikmin 4 – though those are admittedly wishful thinking. Nintendo loves packing these shows with surprises, though – so even the wildest predictions aren’t totally off the table.
Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.
Comments / 0