Where to watch Wednesday's Nintendo Direct

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
It’s nearly time for another Nintendo Direct extravaganza, and this one will focus on games coming out for the Switch within the first half of 2023! Yes – that likely means we’ll see Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The February 2023 edition of Nintendo Direct begins on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. PDT // 5 p.m. EDT // 10 p.m. GMT. It’ll be live on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here. According to Nintendo, the Direct will be around 40 minutes long, so there should be quite a number of trailers and surprises for anyone tuning in.

As for what you might see – we have no idea! In terms of first-party titles, some safe bets would be Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. Third-party publishers might show off Octopath Traveler 2, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, and Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse.

There’s also some chance of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Pikmin 4 – though those are admittedly wishful thinking. Nintendo loves packing these shows with surprises, though – so even the wildest predictions aren’t totally off the table.

