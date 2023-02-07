Read full article on original website
kafe.com
WTA bus crash knocks out power in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – A bus accident caused a major power outage in Ferndale on Thursday, January 9th. The Whatcom Transportation Authority says their driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the bus on Vista Drive at about 10:15 a.m. The bus hit a power pole near Vista...
kafe.com
Small fire breaks out at Blaine Middle School
BLAINE, Wash. – No one was injured after a small fire broke out at Blaine Middle School on Wednesday, February 8th. Blaine Superintendent Dr. Christopher Granger said in a letter to parents that the fire was contained to a room near the cafeteria. Fire sprinklers successfully doused the flames...
